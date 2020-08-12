Independence Day is around the corner, and this time, most of us are only going to be watching the celebrations on our TV screens. On August 15, 2020, India will be celebrating its 74 years of independence. It is definitely one of the most important days for all Indians, and we have a way you can make it enjoyable amid the pandemic. Because of the situation, there won't be the usual celebrations at work, schools or colleges. But then, while you are at home, you can always make it interesting with some lovely Tricolour food. And if you are wondering how to go about making Tricolour food items, in here, we give you some easy recipes. From a basic sandwich to rice, we have easy Tricolour recipe videos. Cute Tricolour Nail Art for Independence Day 2020: DIY Tutorial Videos to Paint Indian Flag Colours on Your Nails For 15th of August Swatantrata Diwas Celebrations.

Tricolour Sandwich

This is one of the easiest recipes you can make for Independence Day. All you need is the right fillings in colour of orange, white and green. You can opt for carrot fillings for saffron and a green chutney for the green. A white could be plain butter or mayonnaise. It makes a good snack recipe.

Watch Video of The Recipe:

Tricolour Pizza

If you love pizza and you can always give it an Indian twist, or rather the Indian flag colours. Once you have the base and sauces, you can use a mix of tomato and carrot, capsicum and just cheese. If you love paneer on pizza then you can use some paneer as well.

Watch Video of The Recipe:

Tricolour Rice

This is a little complex recipe compared to the other ones as you will have to make at least two separate rice recipes and then combine them together. The white colour can be plain white rice, whereas it will be different for the other two colours. You can use some help to make this rice. Although, time-consuming, once you layer it up, you will love it.

Watch Recipe Video:

Tricolour Jelly Shots

Your menu would be incomplete without some dessert or sweets. So instead of some complex foods, we give you jelly shots. It uses minimum ingredients and very easy to make. You just need the food colours, milk and proper shot glasses to transfer the liquids in.

Check Tiranga Jelly Shot Recipe:

These are some of the recipes you could make this Independence Day and have a nice themed-menu for the day. While you enjoy the parade or watch the patriotic documentaries or movies, indulge in these tricolour recipes and add to the feels. Happy cooking!

