Jackfruit Day is observed every year on July 4. This day was initiated to help raise awareness about this incredible fruit that originated in South Asia. Jackfruits can be used to make a variety of recipes. They also serve as meat replacements in several recipes. It is considered one of the best alternatives for meat. Jackfruits day is an opportunity to celebrate the delicious and nutritious fruit. As you celebrate Jackfruit Day, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of recipes that you can make with this fruit. Here’s Why You Should Eat Kathal, Phanas or 'The Vegan Meat'

1. Jackfruit Dosa

Dosa is one of the best south Indian dishes which is light and delicious. You can give it a north Indian touch by making it using ripe jackfruit using the given recipe.

2. Jackfruit Vada

Follow the given recipe and make a unique kind of Vada using Jackfruit. It will give a chicken-like taste to your regular south Indian style vegetarian Vada.

3. Jackfruit Barfi

No celebrations are complete without having something sweet. Jackfruit Barfi can be your perfect sweet to celebrate Jackfruit Day using the above recipe.

4. Jackfruit Seeds Chips

Bored of regular potato chips and banana chips? Try this recipe and make Jackfruit seeds chips in the most delicious way you can.

5. Jackfruit Biryani

For all the people who think a biryani can never be vegetarian, it is more of a pulao, you must try Jackfruit Biryani. Jackfruit is vegetarian meat that can give you a delicious taste and amazing nutritional benefits as well.

Jackfruit is a native fruit to Asia and tastes just like meat. It is a popular meat alternative for all vegans. Enjoy the uniqueness and tasty Jackfruit by trying the above recipes as you celebrate Jackfruit Day 2022.

Wishing everyone Happy Jackfruit Day 2022!

