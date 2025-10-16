World Food Day 2025 commemorates the date of the founding of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization in 1945. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation has been a global intergovernmental organization that is focused on helping end world hunger and ensuring the basic necessity of food is met by one and all. The celebration of World Food Day is especially important as we see various parts of the world continue to battle with hunger, malnourishment, famine and other terrible conditions that are brought forth by war, political imbalances as well as natural disasters.

The main goal of World Food Day is to raise awareness about the prevalence of these issues and also encourage dialogue that will help us inch towards ending world hunger. As we mark World Food Day 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, including World Food Day 2025 theme and how to celebrate this day.

When Is World Food Day 2025?

World Food Day 2025 will be marked on October 16. On October 16, 1945, the United Nations formed its specialized agency - Food and Agriculture Organization - that was focused on the goal of ending world hunger. Every year, the foundational day is celebrated as World Food Day to help them promote their message. World Food Day (WFD) was established by FAO's Member Countries at the Organization's 20th General Conference in November 1979.

World Food Day 2025 Theme, How To Celebrate

Every year, the celebration of World Food Day is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across the world. The commemoration is focused on a dedicated theme that helps organisations and activists worldwide to have more pointed and poignant conversations that helps us to find ways to resolve world hunger and encourages dialogue in this direction. World Food Day 2025 theme is Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future. The main goal of this theme is to encourage global partnerships and highlight how this simple step can help us have a more peaceful, sustainable and food-secure world. World Food Day Quotes and Images: Send Messages, Wishes, Sayings and Wallpapers to Raise Awareness About Global Hunger and the Importance of a Healthy Diet for All.

The celebration of World Food Day is marked across 150 nations. An easy way to mark this event is by raising awareness about the countries and regions that suffer from famine and other hunger-related challenges and the core culprit that is causing these issues. Raising funds to help end this starvation and helping people to make food more accessible to those in need is also encouraged. Many people also volunteer to work with several organisations that are focused on helping this cause and needing global hunger.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2025 05:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).