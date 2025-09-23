Indian cinema's biggest celebration of talent, the 71st National Film Awards ceremony, is taking place at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday (September 23). The prestigious award ceremony will be graced by the honourable Indian President Draupadi Murmu, who will bestow the honours on the winners. The National Film Awards is available for viewing on the official YouTube channel of DD National, where the red carpet starts at 3 pm, followed by the red carpet at 4 pm. The winners were announced on August 1, 2025, celebrating excellence across different languages and genres. 71st National Film Awards 2025 LIVE Streaming: When and Where To Watch Live; Shah Rukh Khan To Receive National Award After 33 Years – Full Winners List.

Key Winners of 71st National Film Awards

The September 23 event saw the presentation of the awards to the winners. Vidhu Vinod Chopra's critically acclaimed film 12th Fail won the award for Best Feature Film. In the lead role category, Vikrant Massey and Shah Rukh Khan shared the honour for the roles in 12th Fail and Jawan, respectively. On the other hand, Rani Mukerji took home the award for Best Actress for her powerful role in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

Mollywood icon and Padma Bhushan Mohanlal was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest recognition in cinema, for his immense contribution to Indian cinema. Filmmaker Sudipto Sen also took home the award for Best Direction for his controversial film The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma. The movie also bagged the Best Cinematography award.

Watch the 71st National Film Awards Here:

Here's the Complete Winners list of the 71st National Film Awards:

Best Film Critic (Assamese) - Utpal Datta

Non-Feature Film Awards

Special Mention (Odia): The Sea and the Seven Villages

Special Mention (Malayalam): Nekal: Chronicle of the Paddy Man

Special Mention (Kannada): Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know

Best Editing (English): Moving Focus

Best Cinematography (Tamil): Little Wings

Best Short Film (Hindi): Giddh the Scavenger

Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Value(Hindi): The Silent Epidemic

Best Documentary: God, Vulture and Human

Feature Film Awards

Special Mention - MR Rajakrishnan (Animal)

Best Tai Phake Film: Pai Tang

Best Garo Film: Rimdogittanga

Best Telugu Film: Anil Ravipudi (Bhagavanth Kesari)

Best Tamil Film: Ramkumar Balakrishnan (Parking)

Best Punjabi Film: Vijaykumar Arora (Godday Godday Cha)

Best Odia Film: Subhransu Das (Pushkara)

Best Marathi Film: Sujay Dahake (Shyamchi Aai)

Best Malayalam Film: Christo Tomy (Ullozhukku)

Best Kannada Film: Yashoda Prakash Kottukathira (Kandilu)

Best Hindi Film: Yashowardhan Mishra (Kathal)

Best Gujarati Film: Krishnadev Yagnik (Vash)

Best Bengali Film: Arjunn Dutta (Deep Fridge)

Best Assamese Film: Adittam Saikiya (Rongatapu 1982)

Best Action Director: U Pruthvi, Kannan Nanduraj (HanuMan)

Best Choreography: Vaibhavi Merchant (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani)

Best Lyrics: Kasarla Shyam Kumar (Balagam)

Best Music Director: Harshvardhan Rameshwar (Animal)

Best Music Director (Tamil): GV Prakash Kumar (Vaathi)

Best Makeup: Shrikant Jagannath Desai (Sam Bahadur)

Best Costume Designer: Nidhhi Gambhir, Divvya Gambhir, Sachin Anant Lovalekar (Sam Bahadur)

Best Production Design: Mohandas P (2018: Everyone is a Hero)

Best Editing Midhun Murali (Pookalam)

Best Sound Design: Hariharan Muralidharan, Sachin Sudhakaran (Animal)

Best Screenplay: Sai Rajesh Neelam (Baby)

Best Screenplay: Deepak Kingrani (Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai)

Best Cinematographer: Prashantanu Mohapatra (The Kerala Story)

Best Female Playback Singer: Shilpa Rao (Jawan)

Best Male Playback Singer: PVNS Rohit (Baby)

Best Child Artiste (Marathi): Bhargav Sunita Ratnakant Jagtap (Naal 2)

Best Child Artiste: Master Shrinivas Pokale (Naal 2)

Best Child Artist: Threesha Vivek Thosar (Naal 2)

