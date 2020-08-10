A very important Hindu festival will be celebrated tomorrow, the festival of Krishna Janmashtami. This festival marks the birth of Lord Krishna. Also called as Gokulashtami it falls on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in Shravana or Bhadrapad months of Hindu calendar. People ring in the festival with great enthusiasm, especially in the districts of Mathura and Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh. People worship Lord Krishna and there is a special bhog prepared for the day. In Lord Krishna temples, a bhog that consists of 56 food items is prepared for the day, it includes all favourite things of Lord Krishna. But one of the most favourite food that Lord Krishna loved was Makhan or white butter. It is one of the simplest dishes to make out of the bhog. In this article, we tell you how to make Maakhan for Chappan Bhog on Janmashtami.

Lord Krishna is fondly called as Makhan Chor. Maa Yashoda used to feed Bal Gopal with Makhan Mishri everyday. It is sweetened white butter. And Krishna loved it so much so, he used to go stealing this Maakhan across the villages. In honouring of Krishna's love for Maakhan, we also have a celebration of Dahi Handi on the following day of Gokulashtami. After worshipping of Lord Krishna on this auspicious day, devotees prepare special sweets as Prasad and Maakhan or Maakhan Mishri is one of them. We give you a simple recipe of how to make it. Janmashtami 2020 Special: How to Make Laddu Gopal Jhula? Why is Kanha Placed on Swing on Krishna Ashtami? Ways to Decorate Bal Gopal Jhula on Gokulashtami Puja.

Watch Video of Making Maakhan At Home:

All you need is milk and powdered sugar. You can also make it with curd (dahi) by adding cold water and blending it for a few minutes. The consistency of the maakhan can be managed by adding water to it. You can additionally add a little kesar to give it a rich flavour. It hardly takes a few minutes to make this white butter and it is Lord Krishna's favourite. So what are you waiting for? Get in some nice fresh milk or curd and you can prepare it easily at home.

