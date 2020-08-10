Janmashtami is celebrated with great pomp in India and this year it will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 12. According to religious beliefs, Lord Krishna was born on the auspicious day of Janmashtami. Devotees offer prayers to the child form of Lord Krishna, called Laddu Gopal and also place him in a jhula. Laddu Gopal is offered various kinds of sweets and offerings on Janmashtami. Laddoo Gopal is said to love 56 bhog (chappan bhog) and on this day devotees prepare various food items including Makhan Mishri, Kheer, Almond Milk, Tikki, Cashew, Almond, Pistachio, Rasgulla, Jalebi, Laddu, Rabri, Mathri, Malpua, Mohanbhog, Chutney, Moong Dal Halwa, Pakora, Khichdi, Brinjal curry, Gourd curry, puri, jam, greens, curd, rice, cardamom, lentils, kadhi, ghevar, chila and papad. If you haven't wished your loved ones yet we have also got sweer Janmashtami wishes, Happy Krishna Janmashtami messages in Hindi, Laddu Gopal HD photos, Janmashtami 2020 HD wallpapers, Lord Krishna HD Images, Janmashtami 2020 WhatsApp Status video download, Gokulashtami 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Janmashtami 2020 Facebook Status Pictures with their friends and family to bring in this day. Janmashtami Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

On the day of Janmashtami, devotees offer Atte ki panjiri to Lord Laddu Gopal. It is very tasty and according to religious beliefs, Laddu Gopal is very fond of it. Laddu Gopal loves his makkhan aka butter. He is also known as Makhan Chor. Laddu Gopal must be offered butter mishri on Janmashtami. According to religious stories, Laddu Gopal loved Makhan so much that he used to steal makhaan from neighbours and because of that, he came to be known as Makhan Chor.

Nariyal Barfi

Janmashtami calls for delicious Naryali (Khopra) Barfi. All you need it coconut powder mawa, sugar and ghee. Check out this tutorial video:

Parwal Ki Mithai

Parwal aka pointed gourd is actually a veggie but you can make delicious sweets out of it called ki Parwal mithai which is a delicacy from Bihar! Check out tutorial video:

Balushahi

Balushahis, very similar to doughnuts are famous North Indian deep-fried, sugary-dipped sweets. You can enjoy with your family this Janmashtami. Check the tutorial video:

Malpua

Another yummy sweet that you might want to try on Janmashtami is the famous Malpua. It is made out of flour and then dipped into the sugar syrup.

How to Make Malpua [Watch Video]:

Nariyal Pag

Also known as Panchmewa Bhog or Mewa barfi, Nariyal Pag is said to be one of the most important sweet recipes on Krishna Janmashtami. Coconut and other dry fruits are used to make this sweet.

How to Make Nariyal Pag[Watch Video]:

Panchamrit holds immense importance on the auspicious day of Janmashtami. Laddoo Gopal loves Panchamrit on Janmashtami. Don't forget to make Panchamrit on Janmashtami. To make Panchamrut, you will need ghee, batasay, milk, honey, ganga jal and basil.

