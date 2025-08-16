Krishna Jayanthi, Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, is the annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. This annual observance is marked on the ashtami tithi in the Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar. Gokulashtami 2025 will be marked on August 16. This annual celebration is often known as Janmashtami, Krishnashtami, Krishna Janmashtami, etc. While different people across the country mark the celebration in various ways, food is an integral part of celebrations. As we prepare to mark Gokulashtami 2025, here are the top 5 delicacies from across India that are made to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. Yes, it's time to prepare Vella Seedai, Sweet Poha, Maakhan and other delicious prasad items to offer Lord Krishna on Krishna Jayanthi. Discover traditional festive treats for the auspicious day. Chhappan Bhog (56 Bhog) List for Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Sweets, Snacks, Savouries, Grains, Curries and Other Special Offerings To Be Offered to Lord Krishna.

Vella Seedai for Gokulashtami 2025

Vella Seedai is a simple and delicious sweet recipe made in South Indian households to celebrate Gokulashtami. Made using rice flour and jaggery, this recipe is sure to help you make the most scrumptious sweet seeds that are crispy but not too hard on your tooth! Just ensure the oil temperatures are properly maintained so your seeds don’t burst. Janmashtami 2025 Prasad Items: From Makhan Mishri to Lassi, List of Prasad Items for the Auspicious Day.

Watch Video of Vella Seedai Recipe:

Sweet Poha for Lord Krishna

This is an easy, quick and delicious dessert that is often offered to Lord Krishna. Poha is believed to be one of Lord Krishna’s favourite delicacies and this easy to follow recipe will help you whip up your own version of it in just a few minutes.

Watch Video of Sweet Poha Recipe:

Uppu Seedai (Salted Seedai)

Traditionally, people in South India make both Vellai Seedai and Uppu Seedai on the occasion of Janmashtami. The recipe for the salted seed is slightly more complex and takes a lot of painstaking effort and time. We hope that this recipe helps you in the process.

Watch Video of Uppu Seedai Recipe:

Krishna Janmashtami Bhog

People often make a scrumptious and lavish bhog as an offering to Lord Krishna. This recipe allows you the quick and easy way of making the complete meal, that can also be eaten by those fasting.

Watch Video of Krishna Janmashtami Bhog Recipe:

Maakhan for Lord Krishna

Lord Krishna is often lovingly called as Maakhan chor, since his love for the delicious treat is well known. For the Janmashtami puja, it is customary for people to have some freshly made butter. Here’s how you can make butter that is perfectly seasoned and prepped for the puja.

Watch Video of Maakhan Recipe:

We hope that these recipes show you the sheer vastness and diversity of the ways that Janmashtami can be celebrated. And we hope that you try your hand at some of these easy or challenging treats and seek the blessings of Lord Krishna.

