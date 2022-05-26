National Blueberry Cheesecake Day is dedicated to blueberry cheesecake which is one of the most popular desserts in the United States. It is celebrated every year on May 26. This year, National Blueberry Cheesecake Day 2022 will fall on Thursday.

Cheesecakes originated in ancient Greece and today have reached all over the world with a flavour of their own in every region. According to a legend, blueberry cheesecakes were fed to the athletes at the Olympic games in Greece. As you celebrate National Blueberry Cheesecake Day, we at LatestLY, have curated at home recipes for all to make delicious blueberry cheesecake on this day. From Keto-Style to High-Protein, Healthy Cheesecake Recipes That You Must Try!

No-Bake Blueberry Cheesecake

Blueberry cheesecake is an amazing dessert with a buttery base, creamy cheesecake filling and sweet and tart blueberry topping. This recipe is for all vegetarians as the cheesecake is made without using eggs. Enjoy National Blueberry Cheesecake Day with a heavenly blueberry cheesecake that you can make with the given recipe.

Baked Blueberry Cheesecake

Though bake or no-bake, blueberry cheesecake is smooth and delicious anyways. The above-mentioned recipe of blueberry cheesecake required baking for only about 10 minutes that too just for the graham crackers used. Otherwise, the ingredients and the process are quite similar to the no-bake recipe. Here’s A Simple Step by Step Recipe of This Smooth Dessert.

There have been quite a lot of innovations in cheesecakes all over the world. Though the basic recipe of cheesecake remains the same everywhere many people love playing with the flavour. National Blueberry cheesecake day is all about celebrating the blueberry flavour of cheesecake and we got the best recipe for you as you observe this day.

Wishing everyone Happy National Blueberry Cheesecake Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2022 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).