Hello foodies, National Cheese Day is celebrated in the US annually. Every year, the festive occasion of National Cheese Day is celebrated on June 4. If you are a food lover and fond of scrumptious recipes made of cheese, you would be intrigued to know how many types of cheese exist worldwide. Be it Pizza, Sandwich, Pasta, or Burger, the one constant love that is cheese. As National Cheese Day 2021 nears, we at LatestLY bring you all you need to know about one of the most-loved items in our kitchens, i.e., cheese.

You will be surprised to learn that 51 types of cheese are recognised by the International Dairy Federation, more than 500 varieties by Burkhalter, and over 1,000 types by Sandine and Elliker. However, a rigorous classification of cheese suggests that 18 types of cheese are found across the globe. Here’s a look at the kinds of cheese as we near the celebratory National Cheese Day on June 4. From Creation to Cheese For Lactose Intolerant, Here are 7 Interesting Facts About Cheese!

1. Mozzarella

Mozzarella is one of the most popular types of cheese that we happen to find in our markets. The origins of Mozzarella cheese lie in Italy. Earlier, it was made from water buffalo’s milk. However, in recent years, a lot of Mozzarella cheese production has taken place from cow’s milk.

2. Cheddar

Another popular type of cheese we find in Indian markets is Cheddar. The production of Cheddar cheese takes place from pasteurised cow’s milk. Earlier, it was only found in England but is manufactured and available across the world. Its texture is hard/firm and is a bit crumbly.

3. Gouda

You will be amazed to know that is not pronounced as ‘Gouda’ but ‘Howda’. The name of Gouda cheese is based on a city in the Netherlands, named Gouda itself. Gouda cheese’s production is majorly based on goat’s milk. It is rich in taste, and the texture is semi-hard. It is also one of the most popular kinds of cheese available in the world.

4. Feta

Feta’s production doesn’t take place around the world, but only in Europe in places like Macedonia, Thrace, Thessaly, Peloponnese, Lesvos, and Central Mainland Greece. Feta cheese is made up of goat and sheep’s milk. Popular in Greece, Feta is a blend of tangy and salty flavours.

5. Parmesan

Parmesan is one of the most available and loved cheese types available in the world. It is hard in texture, yellow in colour, and has fruity and nutty flavours. Parmesan cheese is made up of unpasteurised cow’s milk. Parmesan is used in many items such as pizza, pasta, soups, etc.

6. Gruyere

It is a little-known fact that Gruyere cheese is named after a village in Switzerland. The texture of Gruyere is semi-soft and is made from cow’s milk. Its taste is amazing as it begins with a fruity flavour, and ends with a bit of nutty flavour. The Gruyere cheese is mostly used in soups, kinds of pasta, and is a good combination with beers as well.

7. Brie

Brie is one of the most famous kinds of French cheese that are available around the world. Popularly known as the ‘Queen of cheeses’, Brie cheese type was served as a top delicacy to French Kings. Brie cheese’s colour is yellow and is made up of unpasteurised cow’s milk. Its taste changes depending on the ingredients it is cooked with.

Well, now that you know different kinds of cheese, which one would you lay your hands on first? Cheese is one of the most beloved food items and can be clubbed with almost every other available food item. On National Cheese Day, do share this piece of information with your loved ones and surprise them with the types of cheese available in the world.

