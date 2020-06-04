National Cheese Day (USA) 2020: From Creation to Cheese For Lactose Intolerant, Here are 7 Interesting Facts About This Dairy Product

National Cheese Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

National Cheese Day is observed on June 4 every year in the United States of America (USA). This event is celebrated to enjoy different recipes of cheese. Cheese is indeed the most enjoyed dairy product and pairs perfectly well with sandwiches, pizzas, burgers and crackers. On the occasion of National Cheese Day (USA), 2020, we bring you facts about cheese, which include details about its creation. Paneer Health Benefits: Here are Different Cottage Cheese Recipes to Prepare at Home (Watch Videos)

Cheese is said to have been first made in Egypt and Greece thousands of years ago. Cheese is rich in calcium, protein and other nutrients which can improve health. However, it has to be eaten in moderation, as it is also a bit high in calories. Feta cheese is one of the healthiest compared to other cheese varieties, as it is low in calories and fats. How to Eat Cottage Cheese or Paneer to Lose Weight.

7 Interesting Facts About Cheese

1. The first cheese was created accidentally about 4,000 years ago, by storing milk in a container lined with an animal’s stomach. An enzyme from the stomach caused the milk to separate into a liquid and solid form. The solid part was the cheese, while the liquid was whey.

2. Cheese made with raw milk and aged under 60 days is banned from entering the United States.

3. American cheesemakers usually construct their cheese caves to age this dairy product. The temperatures and humidity levels of these caves are regulated as per the requirement of specific cheese.

4. Parmesan and cheddar cheese, which are aged for longer duration, can be enjoyed by people who are lactose intolerant. Parmesan cheese also contains no carbs and is lactose-free.

5. Gouda accounts for over half of the world’s cheese consumption, as this type is most popularly used in sandwiches and crackers.

6. Eating cheese can become an addiction, as it contains trace amounts of naturally occurring morphine, that comes from the cow’s liver.

7. The 7th President of the United States, Andrew Jackson, once had a block of cheddar cheese delivered to the White House and that weighed nearly 1400 pounds.

On National Cheese Day 2020, we recommend that you explore new creative delicacies with cheese and also have a type of cheese which you haven't tasted yet. Share your cheese recipe pictures on social media on National Cheese Day and become a part of this celebration.