National Maple Syrup Day is annually celebrated on December 17 in the United States of America. This day is observed to enjoy pancakes, french toast and biscuit topped with delicious maple syrup. Maple syrup is usually prepared from sugar maple, red maple or black maple trees. Maple trees are tapped by drilling holes into their trunks, after that exuded sap is collected, which is processed by heating to evaporate much of the water, leaving the concentrated syrup. On the occasion of National Maple Syrup Day 2020, we will share five interesting facts about this sweet syrup.

Maple trees store starch in their trunks and roots before the winter; the starch is then converted to sugar that rises in the sap in late winter and early spring. A maple syrup production farm is called a sugarbush or a sugarwood. The United States of America was leading producer of maple syrup until 1930, currently Canada is the leading producer. As per the data of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 100 g of maple syrup contains 260 calories. In the United States, maple syrup is mostly produced in the Vermont area. On National Maple Syrup Day 2020, you should try to explore more about this yummy topping.

Five Interesting Facts About Maple Syrup

1. Maple syrup was invented by the Iroquois people, who are indigenous to northeastern America.

2. This delicious topping is an expensive product as 40 gallons of maple tree sap are used to produce a single gallon of syrup.

3. Maple syrup is comparatively healthy than regular sugar syrup as it is loaded with antioxidants and healthy minerals like zinc, magnesium, calcium and potassium.

4. The United States has a total production volume of around 4.24 million gallons of maple syrup in 2019.

5. During the Second World War, Canadians were encouraged to sweeten their food with maple syrup instead of sugar to manage their rationing.

On National Maple Syrup Day 2020, you could prepare a breakfast like pancakes, waffles and french toast that goes well along with maple syrup. You could also a delicious peanut butter maple sandwich on this yummilicious occasion.

