'We Categorically Reject': Nestlé India Dismisses Maggi Noodles Infestation Claims, Submits FSSAI Accredited Lab Reports

Nestlé India has categorically dismissed recent social media allegations claiming the presence of an infestation in its popular Maggi noodles brand. In an official statement released on Friday, the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major stated that the claims originated from an unverified media account and that independent laboratory testing has confirmed the total absence of any contamination or infestation in its products.

Company Flags Unreachable Complainant

According to a Nestlé India spokesperson, the company has been unable to verify the baseline details of the complaint because the user behind the social media post has remained completely unresponsive. "We are yet to receive the complaint sample from the complainant as the account is unreachable," the spokesperson said. Without access to the specific package or sample referenced in the viral claims, the company noted it has proactively initiated a thorough safety audit across its existing supply chains and manufacturing batches to protect consumer confidence. Are Maggi Noodles Safe? How Lead and MSG in Food Affect Your Health.

Test Results Submitted to Regulatory Bodies

In response to the viral media reports, Nestlé India has approached food safety regulators to present scientific evidence upholding its manufacturing standards. The company confirmed that sample testing was expedited through a facility cleared by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The spokesperson stated: "A detailed representation, supported by all relevant facts, quality records from batch and market samples, [and] test reports, has already been submitted to the competent authorities."

Nestlé added that the comprehensive investigation conducted by the FSSAI-accredited laboratory confirmed that both market samples and specific batch iterations strictly adhere to India's national food safety standards, showing no traces of infestation of any nature. ‘Maggi With Chai or Maggi in Chai?’ Swiggy Shocks Desi Foodies With Viral Pic of Hilarious ‘Food Crime,’ Here’s How the Internet Reacted!.

'Facts Will Establish the Truth'

Nestlé India Spokesperson says, "We categorically reject the allegations circulating on media basis an unverified account regarding the presence of infestation, allegedly on MAGGI noodles. We are yet to receive the complaint sample from the Complainant as the account is… pic.twitter.com/pMKPosPCnD — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2026

Focus on Food Safety and Transparency

The noodle brand has previously faced intense regulatory and public scrutiny over food safety issues in India. Addressing the current situation, Nestlé stressed that it is cooperating entirely with government food inspectors to prevent the spread of misinformation. "Nestlé India maintains stringent quality and food safety standards across its manufacturing operations. We remain fully transparent with the authorities and are confident that the facts and evidence will conclusively establish the truth of the matter," the statement concluded. The regulatory authorities have not yet issued an independent statement regarding the company's submission.

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