Winter is here! It is that time of the year again when we get to enjoy the seasonal fruits that stay for a very short period of time. Winters are all about citrus fruits like oranges and grapefruits, as well as kiwi and winter melons. These seasonal fruits have numerous health benefits which support our immune system by providing them with essential vitamins. Winter comes with many cold and flu-related infections, and to keep the body temperature in balance with the cold, it is necessary to consume winter fruits. With the approaching winter of 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled a list of fruits that you must eat during the season and their health benefits.

Oranges

Oranges (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

Oranges contain Vitamin C, fibre, folate, potassium and thiamine which help boost the immune system by fighting off infections. Consuming oranges is also linked to reduced risk of cancer and kidney disease. The folate present in oranges helps prevent anaemia.

Plum

Plum (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

Plums are known to promote appetite and improve digestion, blood circulation and heart health. It is packed with nutrients like Vitamin A, C and K, copper, manganese, fibre and antioxidants.

Strawberries

Strawberries (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

Strawberries are densely packed with folate, manganese, potassium, Vitamin C and antioxidants. They control blood sugar levels and are therefore good for people with diabetes. The high water content in strawberries makes them a low-calorie food.

Kiwi

Kiwi (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

Kiwis promote skin health and prevent early ageing of the skin. It is very nutritious as it contains Vitamin C, iron, fibre, magnesium, potassium, calcium, phosphorus, copper, zinc, iron and antioxidants.

Apples

Apples (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

Apples contain pectin, which promotes gut health. The antioxidants found in apples reduce the risk of heart attack and diabetes.

Pomegranate

Pomegranate (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

Pomegranates are rich in fibre and therefore improve digestion. They are healthy for the heart and also help reduce inflammation which can be caused due to various disorders and diseases.

Winter fruits are power packed with nutrients which strengthen the immune system. Therefore, they not only taste good but are also beneficial for health. Enjoy the winter with these refreshing fruits and promise yourself good health.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

