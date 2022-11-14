Winter is here! It's that time of the year again when our taste buds get active and crave spicy and oily dishes. Be it soup, snacks, main course or desserts, people’s tastes always change when it's winter time. In India, every season has different food for it. Summers are all about light food and refreshing drinks, and monsoon is all about street food. But when it comes to winters, the tastes shift from light to heavy food. During summer, people usually focus on consuming light food at night, but in winter, because of the long nights, most of us crave something heavy. As you enter Winter 2022, here's a compilation of heavy and filling Indian dinner recipes to keep you satisfied during the long winter nights. Indian Desserts for Winter: From Gajar Ka Halwa To Dry Fruit Barfi, Sweet Dishes and Mithais To Keep You Warm This Winter.

Sarso Ka Saag

As winters approach, a lot of people in North India start craving Sarso Ka Saag. Warm Sarso Ka Saag made with the perfect blend of spices and served with a spoon of desi ghee and Makke ki roti is a signature dish that is a must-have during winter.

Gushtaba

A mouth-watering Gushtaba is something you can never say no to in winter. It is served at the end of the meal and is extremely rich, heavy and perfect for winter.

Rogan Josh

Rogan Josh is a mouth-melting dish of Kashmiri cuisine. Made with lip-smacking Kashmiri spices, it is surely going to keep you warm and cosy on a winter night.

Carrot Poriyal

Carrot Poriyal is a south Indian dish and is extremely delicious. The sweetness of the carrots and the spice from the chillies give a perfect balance and it is a good side dish with any Indian meal for the winter.

Paya Shorba

It is a mutton soup dish and is true love for non-vegetarians during winter. It is super easy and is a favourite food in India during winter.

Winter in India is mostly about spicy food. Be it vegetarian or non-vegetarian, the spices are all that do wonders to any simple recipe. Therefore, this winter, try these amazing recipes to kill your cravings and be satisfied on long winter nights. Wishing everyone Happy Winter 2022!

