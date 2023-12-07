During the winter season, keeping the body warm is all that we all think of! As the season changes, we need to make comforting winter drinks that help ward off the chill and add a cosy touch to the season. Here are some popular winter drinks enjoyed during the winter season that are believed to have therapeutic properties, aiding digestion and providing warmth in cold weather. From Oranges to Pomegranates, Savour These Must-Have Winter Fruits And Know All About Their Health Benefits.

1. Kahwa

Kahwa is a traditional aromatic green tea from the Kashmir region that is infused with saffron, cardamom, cinnamon, and sometimes almonds or other nuts. It's known for its warming properties and is often served with sugar or honey.

2. Ginger Tea

Ginger tea is the most popular drink during the winter season. It is a soothing and warming beverage made by steeping fresh ginger slices in hot water. It's often sweetened with honey and lemon, providing relief from the cold and offering health benefits. Home Remedy of the Week: Ginger Lemon Turmeric Tea to Strengthen Immune System Against Cold and Fever.

3. Badam Milk

Almond Milk or Badam milk is a creamy and nutty drink made by blending soaked almonds with milk, sugar, and sometimes flavoured with saffron and cardamom. It is a very comforting drink which is consumed warm.

4. Solkadhi

Solkadhi is a pink-coloured drink made with coconut milk and kokum (a tangy fruit) extract originating from Goa and parts of Maharashtra. It's served warm and is believed to aid digestion and provide relief from cold weather.

5. Bajre ki Raab

Bajre ki Raab is a nutritious beverage made from pearl millet (bajra) flour, which is particularly popular in Rajasthan. Millet flour is cooked with milk or buttermilk, flavoured with spices like cumin seeds, and sweetened with jaggery. It's known for its warming and nourishing properties.

Winter drinks serve several important purposes during the colder months and provide the body with much-needed warmth. Soups, stews, and dishes made with ingredients like ginger, garlic, and spices help keep the body warm and improve circulation.

