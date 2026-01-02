New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Mumbai, January 2: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has officially declared the Winter Semester Result 2025. Diploma students across Maharashtra can now check their scores online through the official result portal result.msbte.ac.in. The announcement is significant for lakhs of candidates who appeared for the winter examinations.

The MSBTE Winter 2025 examinations were conducted between November 11 and December 3, 2025, covering both theory and practical papers. Students from a wide range of diploma programmes - including engineering, technology, management, pharmacy, and allied fields - can now access their results. Popular streams such as civil engineering, mechanical engineering, computer engineering, electrical engineering, and food technology are included in this result cycle. UPPSC Exams Not to Be Held in Prayagraj in January Due to Major Magh Mela Bathing Dates Including Makar Sankranti, Basant Panchami.

MSBTE Result 2025: Official Website

Students are advised to check their results only on the authorised portal:

• result.msbte.ac.in

MSBTE has cautioned candidates against using unofficial websites, as they may provide incorrect or misleading information. A stable internet connection is recommended while accessing the result page. FMGE December 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip Released at natboard.ac.in; Admit Card on January 14, Exam on January 17.

How to Check MSBTE Winter Result 2025

Follow these simple steps to download your result:

Visit result.msbte.ac.in

Click on the link “MSBTE Winter Result 2025”

Enter your Enrollment Number or Seat Number

Click on Submit/View Result

View and download the result PDF

Take a printout for future reference

The online result is provisional. Original mark sheets will be issued later through the respective colleges. Students should remain in contact with their institutions and regularly visit official MSBTE websites for further updates.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2026 09:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).