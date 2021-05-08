Harisharan Devgan is a farmer by heart and soul who was born on the 24th of August in the year 1974 in Mumbai. He was brought up in a Sikh family. He studied at BVP High School, Mumbai. After completing his schooling, he attended ICL college located in Vashi, Navi Mumbai. He was a true spirit agriculturist and practiced farming and also had a hands-on experience of the same. He was also a film producer, a distributor, and an animal lover. He had expertise in mixing the old-school farmer techniques with the new commercialized and millennial techniques.

He started his career as a farmer in Andhra Pradesh where he used to grow organic pomegranates. He also had an experience of farming of 20 years which made him a successful agripreneur. He believed in sustainability and advancements of techniques in the agricultural sector. He was also awarded by the government as the “Organic Famer of the year” and “Entrepreneur of the year” as they acknowledged his presence in the agricultural field.

In the year 2001, he started reviving the old school practices in the agricultural industry and he made advancements in them. He also compiled all and established Niche Agriculture as a Limited Company in the year 2013. He had also produced a film in the Bollywood industry called “Fever” along with Ajay Chhabria casting Gauhar Khan, Rajeev Khandelwal, and international actors, Gemma Atkinson and Caterina Murino.

He has also distributed “London Has Fallen” in the year 2016, with Panorama Studios established by Kumar Mangat Pathak, is an American action thriller film directed by Babak Najafi and written by Creighton Rothenberger, Katrin Benedikt, Chad St. John, and Christian Gudegast. He is also an animal lover. He pursued his passion for horses and Equestrian sports by establishing Niche Racing Pvt. Ltd. In the year 2017 and has built an eminent name in the horse racing industry with numerous classic wins.

He has also won many awards and recognitions from the Indian Government which are as follows;-

Organic Farmer of the Year – 2017

Entrepreneur of the Year – 2017

The Bookmakers Association Million – 2018

The D.R.C.Managing Committee Juvenile Sprinters Cup – 2018

The Jagatjit Industries North India 1000 Guineas – 2018

The Vikram Greenland Stud North India 2000 Guineas – 2018

The Sohna Stud Million – 2018

The Mukteshwar Stud Colts Trial Stakes – 2018

The PM Rungta Golden Sprint Stakes – 2017

The P D Bolton Trophy – 2017.