Anushka Sharma graced Instagram in the morning today with some amazing pictures of herself and her doggo. Along with these adorable pictures, Sharma also revealed that her morning ritual consists of an Ayurvedic practice called Oil Pulling. She said that she practices her "morning ritual of Oil pulling in the company of my sweet-smoosh-doggo Dude!" She went ahead to explain how "oil pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic practise known as 'kavala' or 'gundusha'" She further described oil pulling in her caption as, "a dental technique that involves swishing little oil in your mouth on an empty stomach for few minutes and then spitting it out." Anuskha Sharma also described the benefits of the technique and said, "This action is excellent for dental hygiene & health and also draws out toxins in the body. As we are all using this time to take better care of our health and improve our immunity I thought of sharing this Hopefully, it will be as beneficial to you too". Check out Anushka Sharma's pics with her doggo:

What is Oil Pulling?

Oil pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic wellness technique that is known to prevent dental problems. It is known to provide freshness to the mouth, kill germs and sabotage bad odour. Some even say that it is known to also prevent headache and sinus.

Right Way To Perform Oil Pulling

You need to take sesame, olive or coconut oil and put it in the mouth.

Swish the oil inside your mouth continuously for about 10-15 minutes.

Make sure to not ingest the oil and then spit it out after that.

Best Oils To Use For Oil Pulling

Coconut oil is said to have amazing effects. Sesame and sunflower oil has bacteria-fighting benefits too. Coconut oil also provides you with lauric acid which is well-known for its anti-microbial agents.

Oil Pulling Benefits

Oil pulling can kill mouth bacteria and reduce tooth sensitivity.

This therapy is also known to have positive effects on headache, toothache, ulcer, stomach, kidney, intestine, heart, liver, lung diseases and insomnia.

Body inflammation of the body is reduced.

The germs and toxins in the mouth is controlled.

Oil pulling provides energy

It detoxifies the body

It is also known to control hormones level.

Getting rid of bacteria, viruses, fungi and other toxins give clearer skin.

The oil has natural anti-antibacterial and antibiotic properties that cleanse teeth.

You do not have to do it every day if you do not have time, you can go for alternate days to keep problems like dental cavities, bad breath and bleeding gums at bay.

