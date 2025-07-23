Fact Check: Does Cupriavidus Metallidurans Bacteria Really ‘Poop’ Gold? Here’s What Science Says About the Gold-Making Microbe

New Delhi, July 23: A fascinating claim making rounds online suggests that a certain bacterium, Cupriavidus metallidurans, can “poop” pure gold. According to social media posts and popular science articles, this rod-shaped microbe allegedly ingests toxic gold compounds from its environment and excretes them as tiny nuggets of metallic gold. These gold nanoparticles, it is claimed, are byproducts of the bacterium’s detoxification process. The idea sounds almost too strange to be true—living organisms turning poison into precious metal—but does science back it up?

Let's break down what researchers have discovered about this microbe and whether it's accurate to say it "poops" gold.

The Science Behind the Claim

The story begins with the 2009 discovery that Cupriavidus metallidurans can survive in environments with toxic heavy metals, including gold and copper. Gold ions are typically lethal to most life forms, but this bacterium not only survives them—it transforms them. Researchers found that the bacterium uses a series of enzymes to detoxify gold and copper compounds inside its cell. In the process, the gold is reduced into a metallic form and expelled as nanoparticles, which aggregate on the bacterium's surface.

The enzymes involved, such as CupA and CopA, help prevent gold and copper from accumulating inside the cell to toxic levels. These biochemical reactions culminate in the creation of tiny gold nuggets as a defense mechanism, not digestive waste.

It’s scientifically accurate that Cupriavidus metallidurans produces gold nanoparticles as a byproduct of detoxification. However, calling it “pooping gold” is a metaphor, not a literal biological function. The gold isn’t excreted like feces but rather expelled through chemical pathways that protect the organism. So while the claim is rooted in real science, it needs context to be fully understood.

Claim : Cupriavidus metallidurans bacteria can ingest toxic gold compounds and "poop" tiny nuggets of pure gold as a byproduct of detoxification. Conclusion : The claim is mostly true, but requires clarification. Cupriavidus metallidurans does convert toxic gold compounds into harmless metallic gold nanoparticles as part of its detoxification process. However, describing this as "pooping gold" is a figurative expression. The gold is not excreted like waste but formed on the bacterial surface through complex enzymatic reactions.

