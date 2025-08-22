Mumbai, August 22: Evolution doesn’t clock out. And according to scientists, the human body is quietly undergoing some major anatomical changes. Thanks to our modern lifestyles filled with takeout, thermostats, and smartphones, certain body parts are becoming obsolete, slowly but surely disappearing from future generations.

Some human body parts serve no purpose despite once having a specific function among our ancestors. From body hair and wisdom teeth to the appendix, researchers say five specific features may one day vanish completely. Here's a list of what your great-great-great-grandkids won't be missing.

List of Body Parts Future Humans May Lose Due to Modern Lifestyle

Hair

Body hair once helped our ancestors stay warm, ward off bugs, and even sense threats. Now? It’s mostly a grooming nuisance. Modern clothing, central heating, and social norms (not to mention razors) have made body hair increasingly redundant. With less need for insulation and more pressure to stay smooth, body hair is already finer and sparser. Scientists say we’re well on our way to erasing the evidence that we were once cavemen.

Wisdom Teeth

Third molars, better known as wisdom teeth, helped prehistoric humans chew tough roots and raw meat. But, with our soft, processed diets today, they're more of a pain than a perk. About 1 in 5 people are now born without all four wisdom teeth. Our shrinking jaws and easier meals mean evolution might get rid of this dental dead weight altogether.

Tailbone

The coccyx, or tailbone, is a leftover from when our ancestors had actual tails. While it still helps anchor pelvic muscles, it doesn’t do much else, except cause pain if you fall on it. Some scientists believe this vestigial vertebra may eventually shrink away or disappear completely.

Appendix

Appendix was once essential for digesting tough plant fibres, but it is now more trouble than it's worth. Modern diets of cooked, processed food have made this tiny pouch nearly useless. While it may still help with gut bacteria, the appendix causes appendicitis. It’s also one of the most frequently removed organs.

Ear Muscles

Congratulate yourself if you can wiggle your ears. You are in the minority. Only 10-20% of people can still activate their auricular muscles, the tiny tissues that used to swivel our ears toward danger. Think of them as the human version of cat ears, once vital for survival, now more of a novelty. As we’ve traded forests for concrete flats, these muscles no longer serve a functional role.

Scientists believe that in the not-so-distant future, these body parts may vanish altogether. So enjoy them, if you can, while they last.

