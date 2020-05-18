Arsenicum Album 30 and Camphora 1m: What Are These Homeopathic Immunity Boosters Recommended by Ministry of AYUSH Amid COVID-19 Pandemic? Here's Everything You Need to Know

Homeopathic pills (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Well, you must have heard that. The Ayush Ministry is all set to hand a proposal to the ICMR, to try and research traditional and homeopathic solutions to beat COVID-19. When the world is scrambling to find a cure for the novel Coronavirus, homeopathy could offer a lot more than we could imagine. According to reports, Maharashtra Police is providing Camphora 1m and Arsenicum Album 30 homeopathic immunity boosters to all cops. However, note that these homeopathic boosters are neither the treatment, cure or something that provides immunisation against COVID-19. Read on to know how they can help. Arsenicum Album 30 and Camphora 1m Homeopathic Medicines Being Given to Policemen in Maharashtra to Increase Immunity as Coronavirus Cases Spike.

Camphora 1M

According to reports, camphor might have helped improve the conditions of COVID-19 patients in Iran. So far, there is no scientific proof that Camphora 1M can protect from COVID 19. The medicine is just given as an immunity booster and to reduce the tendency to cough and relief infections in the respiratory tract. Therefore, it is essential to keep in mind that there are no conclusive studies to prove the efficacy of homoeopathy medicines against COVID-19. COVID-19 Treatment: Triple Antiviral Therapy Shows Promise For Treating Coronavirus Patients in Clinical Trial in Hong Kong.

Arsenium Album 30

The Ministry of AYUSH in India released two advisories via PIB where one was taking the homepathy drug album 30. According to experts, Album 30 could be taken as preventative medicine against coronavirus infections. They have advised one dose of the drug daily for three days. That said, no studies have found any link between Arsenicum album for Coronavirus in humans or animals. Maharashtra Approves Formation of AYUSH Task Force for Ayurvedic Treatment to Improve Immunity Against COVID-19.

We did a lot of research through popular engines such as WebMd, PubMed, and Google Scholar. We could not find any studies linking Arsenicum album 30 or camphora 1m tablets with curing any strain of Coronavirus. The only research mentioning album 30 was for treating neonatal diarrhoea in calves. These medicines have not been scientifically proven to cure any infections.