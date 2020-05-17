Arsenicum Album 30 and Camphora 1m Homeopathic Medicines Being Given to Policemen in Maharashtra to Increase Immunity as Coronavirus Cases Spike

Police (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, May 14: With the number of police personals in Maharashtra contracting COVID-19 increasing every day, the State Police has advised its personnel to take homeopathic medicines as a preventive measure. According to reports, the Maharashtra Police is providing Camphora 1m (Camphor 1M) and Arsenicum Album 30 (Arsenic Alb 30), homeopathic immunity boosters, to all cops. These two homeopathy medicines are also given to policemen's family members. These are just immunity boosters and should not be confused with a cure or vaccine for COVID-19. Fact Check: ‘Arsenicum Album 30’ Homeopathic Medicine, Recommended by AYUSH Ministry of India To Cure Coronavirus Infection As Claimed? Here's The TRUTH!

In an advisory issued recently, S Jagannathan, Additional Director General of Police (Planning and Coordination), said that as "a preventive measure", four pellets of Camphor 1m are to be taken twice a day for two days on an empty stomach. The dose should be repeated a month later, read the advisory. The advisory added that Camphor 1m is also safe for children. These medicines are being given on the recommendation of the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH). India's COVID-19 Tally Jumps to Over 78,000 With 3,722 New Cases and 134 Deaths in Last 24 Hours.

Policemen deployed in areas severy-affected by the coronavirus outbreak have been advised to take one dose of four pellets daily for four to five days, while those with symptoms of COVID-19 have been advised to consult doctors for the correct dosage, The Indian Express reported. "Both these medicines are shown to boost immunity. Many other states have also prescribed these medicines for their frontline workers," Jagannathan was quoted as saying.

Over 1000 policemen in Maharashtra have so far tested positive for coronavirus. Of the, eight policemen have succumbed to the disease. Mumbai Police, which reported highest infections in its ranks, has already distributed Hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, among its personnel.