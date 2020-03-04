Ayurvedic Herbs to Strengthen the Lungs and Help Treat Pneumonia-Like Respiratory Diseases

Ayurvedic Herbs (Photo credits: Pexels)

The pandemic novel coronavirus has already infected 28 confirmed cases in India. The deadly infection has its epicentre in China's Wuhan and is now spreading to all over the world. COVID-19, as the World Health Organisation (WHO) names it, has alarmed people around the world affecting trade and travel along with the health of so many people. The virus has been linked to the lungs and it is important that while taking preventive measures, you help boost your immunity and strengthen your lungs for pneumonia and pneumonia-like diseases.

To strengthen your lungs and bolster your immune systems, some important Ayurvedic herbs have been known to help. While they are known to be excellent to deal, prevent as well as bring some relief to respiratory problems, they are in no way linked curing or helping treat coronavirus. There is no evidence to support that these Ayurvedic herbs can treat coronavirus and if any piece of information says that it can cure coronavirus, it has to be a hoax or false news because there has been no cure found for the infection. But these Ayurvedic herbs can help treat flu or Pneumonia-Like Respiratory Diseases. Fact Check: ‘Arsenicum Album 30’ Homeopathic Medicine, Recommended by AYUSH Ministry of India To Cure Coronavirus Infection As Claimed? Here's The TRUTH!

Pippali

Peppercorns have been a regular feature in Ayurveda to treat respiratory diseases. Pippali, which is not as drying as black pepper supports lung function, and is excellent for releasing mucous. If you are suffering from blocked nose or sore throat, simply boil around ten peppercorns in milk and drink. How To Know If You Are Infected By the Killer Coronavirus? Here's How the Disease Progresses From Pneumonia to Kidney Failure

Triphala

Triphala, an Ayurvedic combination of amalaki, haritaki, and bibhitaki, has been an age-old decoction to soothe the throat. The high levels of vitamin C in Triphala helps get rid of mucous from the body. Mix half a teaspoon of triphala powder and leave it covered overnight. Drink the water the next morning. China's Coronavirus Symptoms: How Susceptible Are Indians To Mysterious New Pneumonia Infection? Here Are Causes and Signs of The Deadly Outbreak

Liquorice

Liquorice is one of those magical Ayurvedic supplements that can bring immense relief to an irritated throat. Liquorice root guards respiratory mucous membranes with a coating of carbohydrate slime. Brew one liquorice root in water and drink three times a day. Oral doses of liquorice lubricate the lining of the lungs by reflex action. Antioxidant Could Be The Answer For Treating Lung Diseases Like Cystic Fibrosis

Kalmegh

Used widely in Ayurveda, Kalmegh leaf and root is known to boost the upper respiratory health during seasonal stress. The herb also aids digestion, bile function, and reducing nausea.

Figs are also believed to drain the phlegm so make sure you soak them overnight and have them regularly. You can also add tulsi or basil leaves in warm water and drink it during the day to strengthen your immune system.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)