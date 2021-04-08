Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) is a variety of weakness-causing disorders. However, in some cases, chronic fatigue syndrome may also be related to certain problem or infection. CFS is also known as Myalgic Encephalomyelitis, Systemic Exertion Intolerance Disease (SEID). Chronic Fatigue Syndrome affects thousands of people, however, it is prevalent more in women than men. This condition affects people ranging from young to middle-aged. If the problem persists for a long time, it can also cause depression. However, keep in mind that depression is not the cause of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). Recently, people in the US have constantly searched about Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. The top three questions remain, the topic Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, 'Neurologist near Me' and 'Why Am I so Tired?'

'Neurologist near Me' and 'Why Am I so Tired?' Amongst the Top Searches on Google:

Here are some of the symptoms you may experience when you have Chronic Fatigue Syndrome:

You feel fatigued for about six months or more even without any physical work.

Keep forgetting things

Sore throat

Having lymph nodes

Feeling muscle pain

Feeling joint pain without swelling

Having a headache

Feeling tired even after getting enough sleep

Feeling dizzy while standing

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

This is a tricky and extreme fatigue problem that can last up to six months. This type of fatigue makes physical and mental work difficult and even resting does not improve. It is not very difficult to combat chronic fatigue syndrome. You can overcome the problem by making slight changes in lifestyle and through physical activity.

Neurologist near me

People also searched for neurologists around them. Doctors might refer patients to see a specialist, like a neurologist, rheumatologist, or a sleep specialist, to check for other conditions that can cause similar symptoms. These specialists might find other conditions that could be treated. Patients can have other conditions and still have ME/CFS.

Why am I so tired?

Fatigue may be one of the most common symptoms. Due to this, your daily activities may be affected. Feeling physically always tired may decrease the ability to perform physical tasks. In such a situation, it is not considered effective to give maximum comfort to the person. That is, even if the person takes bed rest for a long time, then no improvement in his symptoms can be seen.

