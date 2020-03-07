Coronavirus: Sale of N95 Masks Without Doctor Prescriptions Banned in Maharashtra to Prevent Price Rise And Hoarding of Respirators

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan distributes masks to the Ministry officers and employees (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, March 7: If you want to buy an N95 mask in Maharashtra, you will be needing a doctor's prescription. In a bid to curb unnecessary demand and prevent panic about coronavirus or COVID-19, Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has banned the sale of N95 masks without doctors' prescription. There were reports on people rushing to chemist shops to buy N95 respirators and hoarding of the masks. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates.

A disposable N95 mask is a safety device that covers the nose and mouth and helps protect the wearer from breathing in some hazardous substances. "Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits and N95 masks are being sold at very high prices in medical shops. The State has received many complaints about the same. It has also been found that many are making bulk purchases and hoarding PPE kits and N95 masks," read a circular issued by FDA commissioner Arun Unhale. Coronavirus Live Map: How to Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe With This Dashboard.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in China, the Indian government has banned exports of N95 masks, which led to its shortage. Out of panic, people are buying N95 masks. Besides, taking advantage of the situation, some people are hoarding the respirators and selling them at higher prices. The FDA's move will lead to an unnecessary rush for doctors consultations, said Abhay Pandey of All Food and Drug Licence Holders Foundation.

"The government should instead mandate that each mask should be sold with a bill so that an FDA scrutiny can be done and action can be initiated against those who are hoarding or selling at high prices," Pandey told The Hindu. According to the World Health Organisation or WHO, healthy people don't need N95 masks unless they're helping a sick person.