New Delhi, March 7: Amid the rising scare of coronavirus, which has so far killed more than 3,200 people globally, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to hold discussion. In India, a total of 31 cases have been found positive for the deadly disease. Vardhan is likely to brief Prime Minister about the efforts taken to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak as well as 'standards of care' maintain in hospitals.

The meeting comes at a time when the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 31 in India. The novel coronavirus disease, dubbed COVID-19 by the World Health Organization (WHO), was first detected in Wuhan, Hubei Province, in late December 2019 and has since spread to more than 20 other countries. Coronavirus Live Map: How to Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe With This Dashboard.

In India, the first coronavirus case in Delhi was detected earlier this week on Monday. Six suspected cases were also detected in Agra, after these persons came in contact with the person from Delhi found to be infected. According to a report by IANS, the missing 495 tourists from Iran are now being tracked by the Tourism Ministry after External Affairs Ministry said that there are whereabouts are not known.