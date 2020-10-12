Moscow, October 12: Volunteers who were administered Russia's 'Sputnik V' vaccine have not contracted coronavirus (COVID-19), said the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology on Monday. The clarification came as cloud-based instant messaging app Telegram is abuzz with claims that some volunteers inoculated with 'Sputnik V' have diagnosed with COVID-19. COVID-19 Vaccine For Animals: Russia to Produce Experimental Anti-Coronavirus Drug For Cats, Minks And Dogs in October.

"Around 2,000 people have received the first and the second portion of the vaccine. There are no [infected] people among them," Alexander Gintsburg, who heads the Gamaleya National Research Center, told Sputnik News, refuting reports that some volunteers have got infected after contact with coronavirus-positive people despite receiving the vaccine. Gintsburg added a person is considered inoculated only after receiving the second portion of 'Sputnik V' on the 42nd day. Coronavirus Vaccine for Free? Vladimir Putin Offers UN Staff Free COVID-19 Vaccine 'Sputnik-V'.

"What does it mean 'they fell ill'? They are not considered inoculated after the receiving the first portion. They start forming antibodies on the fourth or the fifth day, so, they reach plateau on the 15th day in the best case, while it can also happen on the 21st or even the 28th day. In fact, they are considered inoculated only after receiving the second portion of the vaccine, on the 42nd day after getting the first portion," Gintsburg explained.

"Has anyone fallen ill on the 42nd day?" he sought to know. Sputnik V vaccine, developed jointly by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the researchers from Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, was registered by the Russian Health Ministry on August 11.

