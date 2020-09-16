Moscow, September 16: Russia, which has registered the world's first vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in humans, is set to start production of a vaccine for animals. According to Sergey Dankvert, the head of Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor), Russia will start producing an experimental COVID-19 vaccine for animals in October this year. Sputnik V Vaccine Update: Over 300 Volunteers Get Russian COVID-19 Vaccine, 14% Have Minor Complaints.

"We are already conducting tests. In October, we will launch production of experimental samples. We will see if there is demand," Sergey Dankvert was quoted by Sputnik News as saying. The vaccine is designed for animals that are vulnerable to coronavirus infection like cats, dogs and minks. There have been multiple reports of pet animals contracting the coronavirus in different parts of the world. Coronavirus in Animals: Minks Test Positive for COVID-19 at Two Dutch Farms After Tiger Nadia from Bronx Zoo and Hong Kong's Pet Cat & Dog.

As the World Health Organisation (WHO) maintains the coronavirus pandemic is primarily driven by human-to-human transmission, pets like cats and dogs have been found infected with COVID-19 following contact with humans known or suspected to be infected with the disease. Named 'Sputnik V', Russia has registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine and started its production.

