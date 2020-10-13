Moscow, October 13: Russia is ready to share data related to 'Sputnik V', touted as the world's first vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19), with Anthony Fauci, Director of US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to allay fears and doubts about the drug, Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said on Tuesday. In an interview with CNN, Kirill Dmitriev also said he hopes Anthony Fauci would look into 'Sputnik V' keeping aside differences between Russia and the United States. COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News: No Volunteer Contracted Coronavirus After Receiving Sputnik V, Says Gamaleya Institute Chief.

"If he calls us, we will be happy to explain to him everything about it, and I think it is best for him to study it, to understand how it works," Dmitriev said. Fauci had raised "serious doubts" about the safety and efficiency of 'Sputnik V'. The RDIF CEO also expressed hopes that Fauci could become one of those to actually step over "this huge fence between US-Russia if he is not political and try to look a little bit more into the vaccine." Coronavirus Vaccine for Free? Vladimir Putin Offers UN Staff Free COVID-19 Vaccine 'Sputnik-V'.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 11 announced that the country had registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, dubbed 'Sputnik V'. The vaccine is developed by the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, alongside the RDIF. Russia plans to produce at least five million doses of the vaccine a month from December through January, according to Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Center.

