Is Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship Similar to COVID-19? WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Says No

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The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has said a deadly hantavirus outbreak aboard the MV Hondius is not comparable to the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, even as international health authorities continue to monitor the situation closely. The outbreak has resulted in three deaths and triggered a coordinated global response.

Speaking to AFP in Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus sought to reassure the public about the scale of the threat, while confirming that containment and evacuation efforts are ongoing. How Did the People on the Cruise Ship Get Hantavirus?

Is Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship Similar to COVID-19?

Asked whether the situation resembled the early days of Covid-19, Tedros said: “No, I don't think so.” He added that “the risk to the rest of the world is low,” despite heightened concern following the deaths of three passengers onboard the cruise ship. The WHO has held multiple coordination meetings but has not deemed it necessary to convene an emergency committee at this stage.

The MV Hondius has been anchored off Cape Verde since Sunday as authorities manage the outbreak. WHO officials confirmed that three infected passengers were evacuated for treatment. “Three of the patients have been evacuated just a couple of hours ago,” Tedros said, noting that response teams had worked overnight to facilitate the operation. Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship: MV Hondius Set To Dock in Spain’s Canary Islands.

The patients are being transported to the Netherlands for further care, while the ship is expected to proceed to Spain’s Canary Islands.

Medical teams, including WHO staff, have boarded the vessel to assist with testing and care for passengers. Authorities plan to transfer remaining passengers from the Canary Islands to their respective home countries after further screening.

“We will continue to monitor and support the people in the ship, and also monitor the situation outside,” Tedros said. “We’re trying to do our best.”

Hantavirus is a rare disease typically transmitted through contact with infected rodent droppings, urine, or saliva. However, the Andes strain, confirmed in some cases from the outbreak, is known to allow limited human-to-human transmission, though such instances are uncommon.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (AFP), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 08:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).