New Delhi, July 13: Ophiocordyceps Sinensis, a caterpillar fungus, popularly known as Himalayan Viagra, has been listed in the category of "vulnerable" species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Himalayan Viagra is more expensive than gold and being sold for a whopping Rs 20 lakh per kilogram in the international market. As the name suggests, it is used to make drugs to cure impotence. Himalayan Viagra, More Expensive Than Gold, Going Extinct Due to Climate Change.

The IUCN lists species in nine categories - not evaluated, data deficient, least concern, near-threatened, vulnerable, endangered, critically endangered, extinct in the wild and extinct. According to the IUCN, Ophiocordyceps Sinensis may go extinct due to overharvesting. Listing the fungus in its Red List, the IUCN said that "its spread has declined by at least 30% over the past 15 years as a result of overharvesting".

Ophiocordyceps Sinensis or Himalayan Viagra only grows on the Himalayan and Tibetan Plateau where it has become the main source of income for some communities. It’s also known as keeda jadi in Uttarakhand because of its caterpillar-like appearance. In India, it is primarily found in Uttarakhand in the higher reaches of districts like Pithoragarh and Chamoli. Medicines Can Lower Sperm Count: Research Suggests That Common Allergy Drugs Causes Infertility in Men.

"The purpose of putting the fungus in the Red List under the ‘vulnerable category’ is to ensure that proper government policies are implemented in order to conserve it so that it remains in the wild," Vivek Saxena, India representative of IUCN, was quoted by Times of India as saying.

