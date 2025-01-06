HMPV Virus in India: No Unusual Surge in Respiratory and Influenza-Like Illness, Says Health Ministry As 2 Cases of Human Metapneumovirus Detected in Karnataka

New Delhi, January 06: There have been media reports of some Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV or HMPV virus) cases detected in Karnataka. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has detected two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday, January 6. Both cases were identified through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens, as part of ICMR's ongoing efforts to monitor respiratory illnesses across the country.

The Health Ministry emphasized that HMPV is already in circulation globally, including in India, and cases of respiratory illnesses associated with HMPV have been reported in various countries. Furthermore, based on current data from ICMR and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network, there has been no unusual surge in Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in the country. What Is HMPV Virus? How Does It Spread? From Symptoms to Causes and Transmission to Treatment, Here’s All You Need To Know About Human Metapneumovirus.

Details About 2 HMPV Virus Cases Detected in Karnataka

A 3-month-old female infant, who was diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to Baptist Hospital, Bengaluru with a history of bronchopneumonia. She has been since discharged.

An 8-month-old male infant, who tested positive for HMPV on January 3, 2025, after being admitted to Baptist Hospital, Bengaluru, with a history of bronchopneumonia. The infant is now recovering.

It is important to note that neither of the affected patients have any history of international travel, the Health Ministry said, adding that it is monitoring the situation through all available surveillance channels. ICMR will continue to track trends in HMPV circulation throughout the year. The World Health Organization (WHO) is already providing timely updates regarding the situation in China to further inform ongoing measures. New Pandemic Fears: Oxford Scientists Who Developed COVID-19 Vaccine Working on Bubonic Plague Vaccine As Military Experts Warn of Potential Black Death Outbreak, Says Report.

The recent preparedness drill conducted across the country has shown that India is well-equipped to handle any potential increase in respiratory illnesses and public health interventions can be deployed promptly if needed.

