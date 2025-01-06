Mumbai, January 6: The Health Ministry of India has confirmed that two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) have been detected in Karnataka. China is currently facing a surge in Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases, with the virus spreading rapidly across several regions. Let us know what HMPV is, its symptoms, treatment, and how it spreads.

HMPV, first identified in 2001 by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is not a newly discovered virus. However, some serological evidence indicates the virus has been widespread since at least 1958, according to experts. HMPV belongs to the Pneumoviridae family, which also includes RSV. HMPV Virus ‘First Case’ Reported in India, 8-Month-Old Baby Tests Positive for Human Metapneumovirus in Bengaluru.

What Is HMPV?

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a respiratory virus that primarily affects young children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems. Discovered in 2001, it causes symptoms similar to the common cold but can lead to more serious lower respiratory issues like pneumonia or worsen conditions such as asthma and COPD. HMPV is more common in winter and early spring, with most people being exposed by age 5. Subsequent infections tend to cause milder symptoms. HMPV Virus in India: 2 Cases of Human Metapneumovirus Detected in Karnataka, Confirms Health Ministry.

What Are HMPV Symptoms?

As per a report by US Centres for Disease and Prevention, Symptoms of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) include cough, fever, runny or stuffy nose, sore throat, wheezing, shortness of breath, and sometimes a rash. These symptoms are similar to those of other respiratory infections and can progress to bronchitis or pneumonia. The typical incubation period for HMPV is between 3 to 6 days, with the duration of illness varying based on severity.

How It Spreads

HMPV spreads primarily through respiratory secretions from coughing and sneezing, close personal contact like handshakes, and touching surfaces contaminated with the virus before touching the face. In the U.S., HMPV circulates seasonally, typically starting in winter and lasting through spring, the report says.

How is HMPV Treated

There is no specific antiviral treatment or vaccine for HMPV at present. Treatment primarily involves supportive care to manage symptoms and assist with recovery. However, If you or your child are severely ill, hospitalization may be needed for monitoring and treatment. Options include oxygen therapy, IV fluids for hydration, and corticosteroids to reduce inflammation and ease symptoms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2025 01:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).