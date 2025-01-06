Amid rising concerns over the potential re-emergence of the bubonic plague, the team behind the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is working on an inoculation to prevent the ancient disease. With experts fearing a super-strength version of the Black Death could spread globally, researchers are progressing on the world’s first approved UK vaccine for the plague. The deadly condition, which claimed the lives of 200 million people worldwide, still exists in pockets, raising alarm over its pandemic potential. As per reports, Oxford's ongoing trials show promising results, including a safe immune response in healthy adults. Health experts, including those at Porton Down’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, warn that antimicrobial resistance is fueling the growth of superbug strains that could evade standard treatments. COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects: Supreme Court Dismisses PIL Alleging Side-Effects Such As Blood Clotting Due to Administration of Corona Vaccines.

Oxford Scientists Developing Bubonic Plague Vaccine

NEW: Scientists behind the Oxford Covid jab are developing a bubonic plague vaccine amid fears of next pandemic - The Telegraph — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 5, 2025

