Oily skin and acne are common problems faced by people in metro cities, mainly due to exposure to pollution outside. It is also necessary to maintain good skin hygiene and eat healthy foods for clean glowing skin. In order to enhance our skin, we tend to spend money on expensive cosmetics. Instead, you should opt for a home remedy. Chocolate DIY mask can help treat acne and oily skin naturally. Home Remedy Of The Week: Banana-Honey DIY Mask to Get Rid of Oily Skin Naturally (Watch Video)

Chocolate is rich in flavonoids, which are good for the skin. As per a study published in the Journal of Nutrition, flavonoids in dark chocolate absorb UV light that increases blood flow to the skin and improves the skin's hydration and complexion. Chocolate face mask can help keep skin clear and hydrated. It is always best to prepare it by yourself at home. All you need to do is buy good quality cocoa powder. Home Remedy Of The Week: Honey-Cinnamon Mask For Acne Treatment; Here's How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally (Watch Video)

How to Use Chocolate Mask to Treat Acne & Oily Skin

Cocoa protects the skin from free radical damage and also helps you get rid of dead skin cells. It also moisturises the skin well to make it soft, supple and radiant. To prepare the chocolate mask, honey, which is also good for the skin, is used as well. Mix cocoa powder and honey to make a paste which can rejuvenate your skin cells and make you look fresh. Honey possesses antiseptic and antibacterial properties which can benefit oily and acne-prone skin.

DIY Chocolate Face Mask

It is recommended to use this remedy twice in a week for oil-free and acne-free skin. However, one should not solely depend on this chocolate DIY mask for clean glowing skin. It is necessary to stay hydrated throughout the day, eat fibre and vitamin C rich fruits for an overall good result.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

