Home Remedy Of The Week: Banana-Honey DIY Mask to Get Rid of Oily Skin Naturally (Watch Video)

Oily skin takes away from the freshness of your face and leaves you irritated. It is necessary to maintain a fresh look by taking good care of your skin regularly. Instead of spending money on expensive skincare products, you can simply apply a face mask made by natural ingredients available at home. One such homemade pack is banana-honey DIY mask. In this week's home remedy, we tell you how a banana honey mask can help you get rid of oily skin. Home Remedy Of The Week: Turmeric-Honey DIY Mask For Glowing Skin And Treating Acne Naturally (Watch Video)

Banana is a very nutritious fruit which is rich in fibre and potassium. It is not only beneficial healthwise but can also work wonders for skin and hair. Banana consists of antioxidants and micronutrients which can treat skin-related issues. Banana combined with honey and lemon can prove to be effective in making your skin look youthful and glowing. Honey nourishes damaged skin to fade scars, while lemon being a citrus fruit can lighten the skin. Home Remedy of the Week: How Egg Yolk Can Help Treat Itchy Scalp and Keep Dandruff at Bay (Watch Video)

How to Use Banana-Honey Mask To Get Rid of Oily Skin

Banana is mainly considered beneficial for the skin due to the presence of silica, a relative of silicone. Silica in bananas promotes collagen production, the natural proteins that help keep skin hydrated, smooth and also improve its elasticity. Banana also contains micronutrients like potassium, vitamin B-6, vitamin C and traces of vitamin A which can help improve skin health. If banana can improve skin health with its nutrients, then honey with its properties can moisturise and hydrate it. Honey also speeds up skin cells healing processes. Addition of lemon in honey-banana mask can act as a natural astringent and exfoliate.

Banana-Honey DIY Mask For Oily Skin

You should try this mask to get a refreshing look. Apart from applying this face mask, it is also necessary to follow a healthy diet, stay hydrated and sleep well to maintain good skin health.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)