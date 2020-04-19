Home Remedy Of The Week: Honey-Cinnamon Mask For Acne Treatment; Here's How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally (Watch Video)

Honey Cinnamon Mask (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

We often strive for clear acne-free skin and for that we do numerous things, right from getting various treatments at the salon to spending money on artificial products. However, there are various natural ingredients which can work wonders on our skin. Having said that, let us speak about the combination of honey and cinnamon, which can help in getting clear glowing skin. In this week's home remedy, we will discuss on a honey cinnamon mask that can help treat acne. Home Remedy of the Week: Potato to De-Tan Skin; How This Root Vegetable Can Make Your Skin Healthy & Glowing (Watch Video)

Honey is a solution that is made from sugar, mostly fructose and glucose. These sugars contain proteins, amino acids, vitamins, minerals, and enzymes that can enhance skin health. The main reason for using honey and cinnamon to treat acne is because it can help ward off bacterias that contribute to inflamed pores. Home Remedy Of The Week: Coconut Oil For Sun Tan Removal; Here's How to Detan Your Skin Naturally (Watch Video)

How to Use Honey Cinnamon Mask For Acne Treatment

Acne occurs mainly due to oil and dead skin cells, that leads to clogging of skin pores. Each pore is connected to a sebaceous gland, which produces an oily substance called sebum. Pores can get plugged by excessive production of sebum, which leads to the growth of a bacteria known as Propionibacterium acnes, or P. acnes. Combination of honey and cinnamon strengthens up the anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antibacterial properties which may benefit acne-prone skin. According to a study published in the National Institute of Health, honey and cinnamon combine together can fight bacteria and reduce inflammation, which are two factors that trigger acne.

Honey Cinnamon Mask For Glowing Skin

Honey and cinnamon mask can indeed aid you in treating acne and achieving smooth skin. However, it should not solely be dependant for skin health. In order to have clear skin, drink lots of water throughout the day, also eat less oily food. Fruits and vegetables rich in antioxidants should also be regularly eaten for maintaining the youthfulness of the skin.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)