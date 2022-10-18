National B.R.A. Day in the United States or National Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day is observed to engage all the women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer or are at risk of developing breast cancer to help them make informed decisions about possible treatment options, including breast reconstruction options. Breast reconstruction allows a woman with breast cancer to live with a breast that resembles and feels like her own while using implants or autologous reconstruction. While breast reconstruction may not be the best option for everyone, this day aims to hold discussions and raise awareness about such treatment options so patients can be educated about what works best for them. Keep scrolling to learn more about the date, history, significance and ways of observing National B.R.A. Day 2022. World Breast Cancer Research Day 2022: Date & Significance of This Annual Event To Recognise Research Done for Breast Cancer.

Date and History of National BRA Day

This day is observed every year on the third Wednesday of October, which falls on October 19 in 2022. National Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day was formed with the goal of raising awareness about the alternatives available for women for the treatment of breast cancer. The first attempt at breast reconstruction was made in 1895 and in 1963, the silicone gel breast implant was introduced. Over time, the use of tissue expanders for breast reconstruction has developed significantly. Purple Bra Day 2022 in Australia: Know Date, Significance, History and Ways To Observe This Day for Raising Awareness About Breast Cancer.

Significance and How to Observe National BRA Day

This day discusses how breast reconstruction procedures have advanced over time and how this option can be explored by women who wish to opt for it. After mastectomy, a breast reconstruction is an option and while all women might not be comfortable with it, this day aims to provide all information regarding it so they can make an informed decision. This day also urges women to explore other options. This day can be observed by raising awareness about breast cancer and its treatment options. Discussions can also be held so people can share their stories and incidents of what works best for them.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

