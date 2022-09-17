Purple Bra Day is a drive organised by Breast Cancer Care W.A. and this day was created to encourage people to raise awareness about breast cancer and to donate to the cause. This day is celebrated by wearing a purple bra on top of your clothing to show support for breast cancer patients and the other ways to observe this day are by volunteering and raising funds. Since the objective of this day is to raise awareness about breast cancer, discussions are held about the possible symptoms, treatment options and ways of detecting breast cancer early. People are encouraged to read up about breast cancer on this day and share their knowledge with people on social media to spread the word. On Purple Bra Day 2022 in Australia, learn about its date, history, significance and ways in which this day can be observed. World Breast Cancer Research Day 2022: Date & Significance of This Annual Event To Recognise Research Done for Breast Cancer

Date and History of Purple Bra Day

This day is celebrated on September 18 every year. Breast Cancer Care W.A. was founded in the year 2000 to offer support to breast cancer patients and raise funds for them. Purple Bra Day was later created by the organisation to raise awareness and to get more people to join the cause. Studies have shown that breast cancer was detected as early as 2500 B.C. and the first-ever mastectomy was performed in 1882. In the first century, there was also a belief among medical professionals that breast cancer might have a connection to menopause.

Significance and Ways to Observe Purple Bra Day

This day is observed to give us a chance to make a difference by donating to the cause of a cancer patient’s life. It is also a reminder for us to schedule regular checkups and take good care of our health and educate others by spreading the word online. People can observe this day by reading up as much as they can about breast cancer and what causes it and by sharing their pictures on social media with purple bras on top of their clothing to show their support for the cause.

It has been observed that the risk of dying of breast cancer reduces by 47% just by regular screenings. Spreading awareness about breast cancer can actually help people detect it at early stages so that appropriate treatment can be sought on time. On the occasion of Purple Bra Day 2022, let’s raise awareness about breast cancer.

