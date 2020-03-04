Oil Cleansing for Beautiful Skin: Does Coconut Oil Treat Acne or Make It Worse? Here’s How It Can Clog Your Pores

Coconut Oil (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

When it comes to skincare, many beauty influencers swear by coconut oil as a natural beauty cure-all. You can use coconut oil as a face cleanser as well as a moisturiser. It is the base ingredient for several DIY products too. With so many people touting coconut oil as a miracle product, we wonder if something is missing. Many have complained that coconut oil application resulted in acne. But does coconut oil clog your pores? Let us find out.

Coconut oil can be helpful for people with eczema, acne and apoptotic dermatitis. The oil has antibacterial properties that can protect your skin from Staph bacteria which has been linked to eczema. Coconut oil can also help patients with apoptotic dermatitis, a condition which is primarily characterised by the skin's ability to absorb moisture properly. Cloves for Acne and Skincare: Right Way to Use the Natural Antiseptic and Antibacterial Spice for Glowing, Blemish-Free Skin.

Coconut Oil Can Potentially Clog Pores

Coconut oil is high on the comedogenic scale. Comedogenic refers to the pore-clogging nature of a substance. So while the antibacterial properties and improved barrier function of coconut oil are hard to ignore, using it daily as a moisturiser or a cleanser can cause breakouts. The lauric acid in coconut oil may also be responsible for the breakouts. Is Coconut Oil Really ‘Pure Poison’? Expert Reveals The Truth About The Controversial Superfood.

Use Fractionated Coconut Oil or Jojoba Oil

Fractionated coconut oil is minimally processed where the lauric acid and longer-chain fatty acids are removed. Using the fractionated coconut oil will not give you breakouts. As opposed to raw coconut oil which can feel dry and greasy, fractionated coconut oil soaks in quickly without leaving any oily feeling on the surface of the skin. Home Remedy of the Week: What is Oil Pulling? How Coconut Oil Can Save Your Teeth From Decay.

Once you have started using the fractionated coconut oil, give your skin two weeks to adjust to the new formula. If you still get breakouts, switch to jojoba oil for better results. That said, to accurately gauge if coconut oil is making you break out, you need to use it effectively. Moisturising your skin right after you wash it when it is still damp can seal in moisture.