Rising Bollywood star Aneet Padda has earned her first major acting honour the IMDb STARmeter “Breakout Star” Award for her impressive performance in Yash Raj Films’ romantic drama Saiyaara. Presented by IMDb, the award recognises strong performers who have gained significant attention on the Popular Indian Celebrities list, driven by the page views of over 250 million monthly visitors worldwide. ‘I Love You, You’ve Been So Generous’: ‘Saiyaara’ Girl Aneet Padda Pens Emotional Note for Fans, Promises To Keep Giving Her All Through Work That Connects With the Audience (View Post)

‘Saiyaara’: Love, Music and Destiny’s Twist!

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara tells the story of troubled musician Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday) and aspiring journalist-poet Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda), two souls with troubled pasts who find love through music and words. As their bond deepens, fate delivers an unexpected twist that tests their relationship. The film also stars Varun Badola, Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Aggarwal Sharma and Alam Khan in key roles.

‘I’m Delighted’: Aneet Padda on IMDb Breakout Star Award Win

Expressing her joy and gratitude, Aneet Padda shared an emotional message: “I’m delighted that Saiyaara and my performance in it has resonated with audiences worldwide, which has led to my winning the IMDb ‘Breakout Star’ STARmeter Award. Winning an accolade that is driven by audiences makes this truly a meaningful recognition. I’m thrilled to have entertained people with a performance that has touched them. I’d like to dedicate my first award to the entire cast and crew of the film, and to Adi sir and Mohit sir for their belief in someone like me, and to my co-star Ahaan. It’s been an absolute joy to share the screen and this journey with him. It is truly precious when people believe in your skills and give you that one chance you need. Playing Vaani has been one of the most joyful and intense experiences of my life. I can’t wait to be back on screen soon and do what I love most, bringing stories and incredible characters to life. I want to focus on my next film, take all this love and channelise it to do even better on screen next time.” ‘AhNeet’ Sparks Dating Buzz: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Adorable Chemistry Steals the Spotlight at ‘Saiyaara’ Success Bash (View Post)

Aneet Padda Shines As IMDb Breakout Star

The blockbuster has grossed over INR 500 crore worldwide, becoming the second highest-grossing film of the year and the biggest romantic hit in Indian cinema. Both Aneet and her co-star Ahaan Panday who also received the IMDb STARmeter Breakout Star Award have claimed the No. 1 spot in consecutive weeks on IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities list. Globally, they ranked #64 (Padda) and #75 (Panday) on IMDb’s Top 100 Most Popular Celebrities list in the week after the film’s release, a rare feat for co-stars from Indian cinema. With this award and her breakout role, Aneet Padda has firmly established herself as one of the most promising new talents in Indian cinema.

