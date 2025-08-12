Rising Bollywood star Ahaan Panday has achieved a major career milestone by winning the IMDb STARmeter “Breakout Star” Award for his debut performance in Saiyaara. Presented by IMDb, the world’s leading source for movies, TV, and celebrity information, the award recognises actors who have gained significant attention on IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities list, driven by the page views of over 250 million monthly visitors worldwide. ‘Saiyaara’ Stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Dating in Real Life? Video of Duo’s Latest Public Outing in Mumbai Goes Viral; Netizens Say ‘Made for Each Other’ – WATCH.

Ahaan Panday’s ‘Saiyaara’ Becomes Biggest Romantic Hit

In Mohit Suri’s romantic drama Saiyaara, produced by Yash Raj Films, Ahaan made his big-screen debut as Krish Kapoor a troubled musician seeking redemption who crosses paths with journalist and poet Vaani Batra, played by Aneet Padda. The film, which went on to gross over INR 500 crore globally, became the second highest-grossing film of the year and the biggest romantic hit in Indian cinema.

Ahaan Panday Tops IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities List

Ahaan’s heartfelt portrayal won over audiences, earning him the No. 1 spot on the IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities list for consecutive weeks. Globally, he also ranked #75 on IMDb’s Top 100 Most Popular Celebrities list, a rare feat for a debutant from Indian cinema. ‘Promise To Work Twice As Hard’: Ahaan Panday Thanks Fans in Emotional Note for ’Saiyaara’ Love; Dedicates Performance to Late Grandmother (View Post)

Ahaan Panday Calls IMDb Award a Childhood Dream Come True

Reflecting on the award, Ahaan shared an emotional note of gratitude: “The IMDb ‘Breakout Star’ STARmeter Award is the first award of my acting career, and the fact that it comes directly from audiences makes it all the more special. I spent my whole childhood scouring IMDb, seeing different polls, watching the rise and fall of various movies and shows. IMDb was a portal for me to lose myself into world cinema. To be mentioned on it, to be a part of it, to be honoured by it, and to know that I’m up there somewhere, would have been something that a 12-year-old on his box computer could never have fathomed, but always dreamed of.”

Ahaan Panday Vows To Work Harder

He added, “I’d like to thank Adi sir for believing in me and Mohit sir for being the best mentor I could have asked for in this journey of Saiyaara. Sharing this award with my co-star Aneet makes this achievement even more special. She deserves not only this but the world. For now, I want to focus on my journey ahead. I want to focus on my next film and work twice as hard to deliver another performance that I can be proud of. I’m overwhelmed to have received this unanimous love from people, it still shocks me to this day, and honestly, I think the only way to go forward is keep my head low and keep working.” ‘Saiyaara’ Star Ahaan Panday Charms Fans and Paparazzi, Clicks Selfies and Thanks Media for Love (Watch Video)

Ahaan Panday Joins List of IMDb STARmeter Winners

Ahaan now joins a celebrated list of past IMDb STARmeter Award winners, including Monika Panwar, Zahan Kapoor, Kani Kusruti, Sharvari, Nitanshi Goel, Adarsh Gourav, Ayo Edebiri and Regé-Jean Page. With this achievement and an impressive debut, Ahaan Panday has established himself as one of the most promising new faces in Indian cinema and audiences will be eagerly watching what he does next.

