The notion of plunging your face into ice-cold water might seem like a quick, invigorating way to refresh your skin, and it's gaining popularity as a skincare trend. Enthusiasts of this technique, often called the "ice facial," claim it can reduce puffiness, tighten pores, and enhance skin radiance. The idea behind this practice is that the shock of cold water boosts circulation, leading to an instant improvement in skin appearance. Fitness Coach Ashton Hall, who is going viral for his ice facial dips in Saratoga water, banana peels and morning routine is a live example of benefits of this technique. When you dip your face into cold water, your blood vessels constrict in a process known as vasoconstriction. This narrowing of blood vessels can temporarily reduce puffiness, especially around the eyes and give the skin a firmer, tighter feel. Ashton Hall’s ‘Morning Routine’ Sparks Funny Memes and Saratoga Water Jokes: Ice Facials, Banana Peels and More, Fitness Influencer’s Viral Videos Set the Internet on Fire.

This effect is brief and it's often this temporary tightness that leads people to associate cold water with smoother and more youthful skin. Additionally, cold water can make pores appear smaller. Cold water may also help reduce inflammation. For those with sensitive or irritated skin, the cold can provide relief by calming redness or swelling. This makes it a potentially helpful quick fix for minor acne flare-ups or other skin irritations.

Is Dunking Your Face In Ice Water Good For Your Skin?

While dunking your face in ice water can feel refreshing in the moment, the effects are short-lived. Unlike long-term skincare treatments such as moisturisers or serums, cold water does not provide lasting improvements. Regular exposure to cold temperatures may have some unintended negative effects, particularly for those with sensitive skin or certain skin conditions.

For instance, frequent cold water exposure can lead to dryness. Cold temperatures can strip the skin of its natural oils which act as a protective barrier. Over time, this could leave the skin feeling tight, dry and potentially more susceptible to irritation. People with dry or sensitive skin may find that cold water exacerbates their skin concerns. Additionally, conditions like eczema or rosacea may flare up when exposed to sudden temperature shifts, making this practice unsuitable for everyone.

While dunking your face in ice water may provide a quick burst of freshness and a temporary tightening effect, the long-term benefits are minimal. The potential risks such as dryness, irritation or skin damage from extreme cold, mean that this practice should be approached with caution. For healthier, more lasting skincare results, it is better to focus on consistent hydration, gentle exfoliation and using well-established skincare products that nurture the skin’s natural protective barrier. If you are drawn to cooling treatments, opt for gentler methods that allow you to experience the refreshing effects without jeopardizing your skin’s long-term health.

