PM Modi Does Yoga Nidra to Reduce Stress and Anxiety During Lockdown: Everything About This Yogic Sleep and How to Do It (Watch Video)

The situation of Coronavirus spread which has affected almost the entire world is scary. And constantly looking at the updates, the number of deaths can fuel some sort of stress and anxiety among the people. But it is not the time to panic, but take necessary precautions. Other than staying at home and maintaining social distance, one must keep themselves healthy, physically and mentally. Indian PM Narendra Modi revealed how a yogic sleep called the Yoga Nidra helps him to reduce stress and anxiety. He tweeted how it helps him in the overall well-being and relaxes the mind. We tell you a little more about Yoga Nidra, some of its benefits and how to do it.

PM Narendra Modi has always given importance to fitness and exercise. Even during the lockdown, he has been sharing Yoga videos from his YouTube channel. This morning he tweeted on how Yoga Nidra helps him relieve stress and anxiety.

Check PM Modi's Tweet on Doing Yoga Nidra:

Whenever I get time, I practice Yoga Nidra once or twice a week. It furthers overall well-being, relaxes the mind, reduces stress and anxiety. You will find many videos of Yoga Nidra on the net. I’m sharing a video each in English and Hindi. https://t.co/oLCz3Idnro — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2020

Yoga Nidra is a state of consciousness between waking and sleeping, which is induced by meditation. In this state, the body is completely relaxed, and the person becomes aware of the inner world, by a guided meditation. It is among the deepest possible states of relaxation while still maintaining full consciousness. The meditative instructions take one through the pancha maya kosha (five layers of self). It does require intense concentration and focus like one during seated meditation. It promotes deep relaxation and makes one aware of their entire bodily system. Coronavirus Pandemic: Ease Stress and Anxiety During the COVID-19 Outbreak with These CDC-Recommended Tips.

Here's a Video of How to Do Yoga Nidra:

Yoga Nidra is effective to deal with stress and provides a feeling of relaxation. It helps to cure anxiety by relaxing the tensions of one's body and mind. It is also an efficient way to get a peaceful sleep. With a relaxed body and mind, it fuels in great creativity of a person.