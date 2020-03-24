Coronavirus Pandemic: Ease Stress and Anxiety During the COVID-19 Outbreak with These CDC-Recommended Tips

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

As the world deals with the impact of coronavirus, we are all feeling the stress. As we restrict ourselves to our home, the CDC has recommendations for coping with stress and anxiety that comes with a pandemic. And while fear looks a little different for everyone, no one is immune - from children to older adults to the health care professionals. Here are the keys to managing stress and anxiety to make your community healthier and more energetic.

Caring for Yourself

You cannot care for others, if you do not keep yourself in the best of your health. Using self-care practices to bolster your immunity is the right place to start. CDC recommends taking breaks from watching and reading news. The same rule goes for the children too. Coronavirus Prevention: Natural Antivirals and Herbs To Support Your Immune System and Beat COVID-19.

Also nurture your body by stretching, practicing breathing techniques and meditation. The quarantine time is also an excellent opportunity to try at-home workouts. Stick to a routine, eat a balanced diet and so not forget to get plenty of sleep. Also, do all the things that you enjoy doing, like playing a guitar or painting.

Caring for Others

While different people have different ways of responding to the outbreak, according to CDC, at-risk population, kids, teens and those dealing with mental health conditions have stronger reactions. Check with your friends and family and make them feel a little more secure. Look for changes in the behaviour like difficulty sleeping or concentrating, dietary changes, worsening health problems, and increased use of alcohol, tobacco, or other substances of the people you care. Stay connected and try to put their fears at ease. Coronavirus Outbreak: What To Stock In Your Medicine Cabinet Amid COVID-19? Medications To Relieve Symptoms Like Fever and Cough.

For Parents with Kids and Teens

This time can be exceptionally testing if you are trying to navigate the virus with a baby in the tow. Kids tend to get restless quickly but, you can do your best by being a role model to them. Help them stick to their routine and maintain healthy habits. Also, ensure that you reassure your child and confidently answer their questions to help them feel more secured. In younger children, look out for signs like excessive crying and wetting in bed. Unhealthy eating or sleeping habits are a few signs to watch out in teens. Coronavirus Prevention: What to Consider if You Have Kids and Grandparents Living at Home Amidst COVID-19 Scare!

And while it is hard not to feel discouraged currently, remember that it is an opportunity to care for ourselves and our community. With these tips, we will all be able to rest a little easier.