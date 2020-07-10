Geneva, July 10: The new guidelines, which was released on Thursday by the World Health Organization, on the transmission of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) acknowledged reports of airborne transmission of COVID-19 but stopped confirming that the respiratory disease spreads through the air. COVID-19 Peak Yet to Come, Evidence Emerging of Airborne Transmission: WHO Acknowledges.

In its latest guidance on transmission, WHO noted the possibility of airborne transmission of the virus in some closed settings, such as nightclubs, restaurants, workplace or places where people may be shouting, talking or singing. Check WHO Latest Transmission Guidance.

"In these outbreaks, aerosol transmission, particularly in these indoor locations where there are crowded and inadequately ventilated spaces where infected persons spend long periods of time with others, cannot be ruled out," WHO said adding that more studies are "urgently needed to investigate such instances and assess their significance for transmission of COVID-19."

Based on the current evidence, WHO said that coronavirus spreads between people through "direct, indirect (through contaminated objects or surfaces), or close contact with infected people via mouth and nose secretions." Individuals who are in close contact with an infected person can also catch COVID-19 when infectious droplets get into their mouth, nose or eyes.

Dr Maria Van Kerkove, technical lead on COVID-19 pandemic at WHO on Tuesday acknowledged "evidence emerging" that virus can spread through the air. She said that possibility of airborne transmission cannot be ruled out. "However, the evidence needs to be gathered and interpreted, and we continue to support this," she said.

