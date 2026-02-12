Mumbai, February 12: As of today, February 12, the massive disclosure of documents related to the late s*x offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein has entered its most critical phase. Following the passage of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) has released more than three million pages of previously classified material. This unprecedented "document dump" includes unredacted emails, flight logs, and FBI investigative memos, sparking a renewed global conversation about power, privilege, and the pursuit of justice for survivors.

Who Is Releasing Epstein Files?

The current release is being spearheaded by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) in coordination with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). This action is the direct result of federal legislation signed in late 2025, which mandated the public disclosure of all investigative materials related to Epstein’s s*x trafficking ring. Epstein Files: Pam Bondi Clashes With Democrats As Attorney General Struggles To Turn Page on Jeffrey Epstein Files Furor (Watch Video).

In a significant development this week, the DOJ announced that starting February 9, members of Congress are being granted exclusive access to unredacted versions of these files. While the public versions contain necessary redactions to protect victim identities, lawmakers are now reviewing the full archives on secure DOJ computers to determine if third parties were shielded from prosecution in earlier years.

Where to Check the Epstein Files?

For the general public, the primary repository for these documents is the official DOJ FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) Library. Due to the sheer volume of data, which includes over 2,000 videos and 180,000 images, the records are being uploaded in "Data Sets".

Official Repository: The files can be accessed via the DOJ website at justice.gov/epstein/doj-disclosures.

Congressional Backup: The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability has also hosted tens of thousands of pages on their social media handles, including X (formerly Twitter), for public redundancy.

Journalistic Archives: Major outlets like The Guardian, NPR, and CBS News have created searchable databases to help the public navigate the complex legal jargon and interconnected name mentions found in the "Data Sets 9 through 12".

Who Was Jeffrey Epstein?

To understand the gravity of these files, one must look at the man at the centre of the controversy. Jeffrey Edward Epstein (1953–2019) was a wealthy American financier who cultivated an elite social circle of scientists, politicians, and celebrities.

Rise to Power: Despite lacking a college degree, Epstein became a successful options trader at Bear Stearns before starting his own firm, J. Epstein & Company, which exclusively managed the assets of billionaires.

Criminal History: Epstein was first arrested in 2005 following allegations that he abused a 14-year-old girl in Florida. He served 13 months in a 2008 plea deal that has since been widely criticised as too lenient.

Final Arrest and Death: In July 2019, he was arrested again on federal charges of s*x trafficking minors in Florida and New York. He died in his jail cell in August 2019; while his death was ruled a suicide by hanging, it remains the subject of intense public scepticism and conspiracy theories. Hardeep Singh Puri Says He ‘Met Epstein 3-4 Times in 8 Years’ As He Rubbishes Rahul Gandhi’s Charge Linking Him to Epstein Files (Watch Video).

Recent Fallout: The Global Impact of Epstein Files

The February 2026 releases have already caused significant political tremors. In the United Kingdom, new details regarding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly Prince Andrew) have led to renewed calls for police inquiries. In Norway, Crown Princess Mette-Marit recently issued an apology after files revealed her 2013 correspondence with Epstein. As investigators and journalists continue to sift through the remaining millions of pages, the consensus among legal experts is that the "Epstein Saga" is far from over.

