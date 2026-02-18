With the ever-changing face of Indian fashion, a new and unique trend of comfort-centric design is slowly making its way to the forefront of high fashion. Silhouettes that are fluid, soft, and breathable are no longer just a fashion statement but are slowly becoming the building blocks of fashion design. These are a reflection of the changing times, where consumers are slowly realising that clothes should feel as good as they look. Making a high-fashion statement need not be in synthetic or uncomfortable, tight fabrics.

With summer just a month or two away in most parts of India, these fabrics and dresses are already being sought after. With the traditional sarees and salwar suit dresses in cotton always being high on comfort for Indians, the new fabrics could be viscose, modal cotton or even back to chiffons.

Sustainable Fabrics on the Rise

At the heart of the fluid silhouettes trend is the increasing adoption of naturally sourced and sustainable fabrics. These fabrics not only support comfort but also conscious consumption. Fabrics like viscose and modal, known for their light drape and breathability, are in wide usage for designers and fashion houses. They are not just soft; they make versatile apparel that moves with the wearer. This approach works really well with Indian consumers who move through varied climates and lifestyles, making fluid fashion a vital part of modern wardrobes. What’s Happening in Sustainability: Seasonal Roundups.

Fluid Fashion in Casual and Ethnic Wear

This is not limited to casual wear. Instead, the trend flows into work wear and even dressier attire. Fashion designers are reworking traditional designs using fabrics that have a flowing ability to naturally drape on the body, giving elegance to casual wear. Lakme Fashion Week 2025: Tarun Tahiliani Redefines 'India-Modern' with His Groundbreaking Tasva Collection.

Fashion that flows in a fluid manner can range from:

- Casual Wear Dresses

- Comfortable Trousers/Bottoms

- Reworked Traditional or Ethnic Outfits.

- Fusion Wear

- Co-ords.

Sustainable Fashion Movement

What is the Sustainable Fashion Movement? As awareness of the environmental consequences of fashion continue to increase among consumers, so does the demand for clothing created utilising materials that are sustainable, renewable, and environmentally friendly. As many brands are now discovering, comfort, sustainability and fashion are not mutually exclusive, they are interconnected and can be used to improve the entire fashion movement.

From runway shows to high street collections, fluid silhouettes have been influencing the way in which Indian fashion is conceptualised and consumed. This reflects a fashion environment where ease and expression are equally valued. Fluid silhouettes are here to stay in India!

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (LatestLY). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2026 07:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).