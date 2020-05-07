World Athletics Day 2020: From Improvised Weights to Simple Home Workouts, Tips for Athletes to Stay Fit at Home
It is World Athletics Day today. The day celebrates the athletes of the world and the athletic games. This year the Olympics has been postponed to next year in the month of July. The Olympic games is known to be the Mecca of all athletes. This year due to the coronavirus pandemic the event is cancelled.  All social gatherings have been stopped to curb the spread of COVID-19 but that hasn't crushed the spirits. Most athletes are maintaining their fitness and working out at home. World Athletics Day Aims to Promote the Fitness Culture Among the Youngsters. 

World Athletics Day was introduced by the International Amateur Athletic Federation (IAAF). The idea was to make more and more people participate in athletics as a part of IAAF’s social responsibility project "Athletics for a Better World".  The aim is to spread awareness of the health issues related to athletics and to promote physical fitness. If you are an athlete, you can work out at home and stay fit. Olympic had shared some tips from top athletes to stay fit at home. Check out:

Improvised Weights

Volleyball silver medallist Kim Glass shared how to workout at home if you do not have dumbles. If you are missing your gym and the equipment there, you can try out some home workout and used improvised weights. Check out:

 

Four exercises - 20 minutes - let's do it! #StayStrong #StayActive @itskimglass @volleyballworld @usavolleyball #Volleyball #Workout

Train From Home

If you thought you couldn't train from home, wrestling Olympic medallist Stig-Andre Berge is here to explain how. Check out how he trains from home with his baby:

Video Call With Your Coach

If you miss training sessions with your coach, you can always video call your coach. Olympics shared how Team USA did not miss practise with the head coach and four-time Olympic medallist. Check out:

Work Out From Home With Your Baby

You have a baby and it is distracting you from getting your daily workout dose? Well, skating gold medallist Aljona Savchenko is here to teaches you just to do it!

Glutes Workout

If you are looking for workouts that target specifically your glutes, Mexican diver Rommel Pacheco has your back. Check out:

This World Athletics day, you might be confined to your homes and maybe miss working out outdoors, but do not lose hope. We are in this together! Let's maintain social distancing and stay at home to slow down the COVID-19 pandemic. The World Athletics Day was celebrated in 1996 for the first time when Primo Nebiolo, the then-president of the International Amateur Athletic Federation (IAAF), introduced the event.  Let's celebrate and spread awareness about the day!