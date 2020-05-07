World Athletics Day 2020: From Improvised Weights to Simple Home Workouts, Tips for Athletes to Stay Fit at Home

Workout (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

It is World Athletics Day today. The day celebrates the athletes of the world and the athletic games. This year the Olympics has been postponed to next year in the month of July. The Olympic games is known to be the Mecca of all athletes. This year due to the coronavirus pandemic the event is cancelled. All social gatherings have been stopped to curb the spread of COVID-19 but that hasn't crushed the spirits. Most athletes are maintaining their fitness and working out at home. World Athletics Day Aims to Promote the Fitness Culture Among the Youngsters.

World Athletics Day was introduced by the International Amateur Athletic Federation (IAAF). The idea was to make more and more people participate in athletics as a part of IAAF’s social responsibility project "Athletics for a Better World". The aim is to spread awareness of the health issues related to athletics and to promote physical fitness. If you are an athlete, you can work out at home and stay fit. Olympic had shared some tips from top athletes to stay fit at home. Check out:

Improvised Weights

Volleyball silver medallist Kim Glass shared how to workout at home if you do not have dumbles. If you are missing your gym and the equipment there, you can try out some home workout and used improvised weights. Check out:

Train From Home

If you thought you couldn't train from home, wrestling Olympic medallist Stig-Andre Berge is here to explain how. Check out how he trains from home with his baby:

How wrestling Olympic medallist Stig-Andre Berge trains from home (with his baby!) #StayStrong #StayActive Check out how athletes from all over the world are staying active at home: https://t.co/727XYy4Bjk @Stigandreberge pic.twitter.com/HOjUN7ADLo — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) April 6, 2020

Video Call With Your Coach

If you miss training sessions with your coach, you can always video call your coach. Olympics shared how Team USA did not miss practise with the head coach and four-time Olympic medallist. Check out:

When you're on video call with your coach to get those training hours in 😂😍💪. @TeamUSA don't miss a practice with head coach and four-time Olympic medallist @andreafuentes83.#StayStrong #StayActive @anitaaalvarez12 @ArtisticSwimUSA pic.twitter.com/i6bqhBNtuO — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) April 2, 2020

Work Out From Home With Your Baby

You have a baby and it is distracting you from getting your daily workout dose? Well, skating gold medallist Aljona Savchenko is here to teaches you just to do it!

Olympic figure skating gold medallist Aljona Savchenko teaches us just how you can workout from home with your baby! Here's how Olympians are staying active all over the world: https://t.co/DGppttRWez#StayStrong #StayActive @aljona1984 pic.twitter.com/FmxwajAIcB — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) March 31, 2020

Glutes Workout

If you are looking for workouts that target specifically your glutes, Mexican diver Rommel Pacheco has your back. Check out:

Join Mexican diver @Rommel_Pacheco for a workout targeting your glutes. 💪 Here's how Olympians all over the world are staying active from home: https://t.co/Fh2glVz6su #StayStrong #StayActive@fina1908 pic.twitter.com/tJEhZTD9uG — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) March 30, 2020

This World Athletics day, you might be confined to your homes and maybe miss working out outdoors, but do not lose hope. We are in this together! Let's maintain social distancing and stay at home to slow down the COVID-19 pandemic. The World Athletics Day was celebrated in 1996 for the first time when Primo Nebiolo, the then-president of the International Amateur Athletic Federation (IAAF), introduced the event. Let's celebrate and spread awareness about the day!