World Homeopathy Day is celebrated every year on April 10 to pay tribute to homeopathy and its contribution to the world of medicine. This event is observed on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the German physician Dr Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann, the founder of homeopathy. Hahnemann discovered the way to heal through the use of homeopathy. The celebration of this day aims to spread awareness about homeopathy as a form of medicine and work towards improving its success rate. On the occasion of World Homeopathy Day 2021, we bring you five interesting facts about homeopathic medicine.

Homeopathy is one of the alternative disciplines of medicine that generally works by triggering the healing responses of the patient’s own body. It believes that any sickness can be cured by inducing symptoms similar to it through doses of natural ingredients. The primary motto for the celebration of World Homeopathy Day is to understand the challenges and future strategies to develop homeopathy. India is one of the biggest homeopathic drug manufacturers and traders globally. In India, homeopathy is as popular as Ayurveda, both of which fall under the purview of the AYUSH ministry. Homeopathic Drug Arsenicum Album-30 Given to Half of Gujarat Population From March 2020 to August 2020 After COVID-19 Outbreak.

Facts About Homeopathy

1. The curative effect of homeopathic medicine has been observed in millions of cases with wonderful results, so saying that Homeopathy is placebo is irrational.

2. Homeopathic medicines act rapidly and have a long-lasting effect, the disease is eradicated from its roots. The time taken for relief depends on the chronicity of the disease.

3. Homeopathic medicines are prepared from natural substances and are sweet. Also, there are no steroids in homeopathic medicines.

4. Homeopathy provides quick relief in acute conditions like fever, cold and cough, pneumonia, diarrhoea, migraine, injuries, etc.

5. Homeopathic medicines are made of a complex sugar called lactose. The actual amount of sugar in homeopathic medicines consumed over a period of one week is not more than one teaspoon. Therefore, they are not harmful to diabetic patients.

The Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), an autonomous body under the Ministry of AYUSH will organize two days conference on April 10 and 11 in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. On World Homeopathy Day 2021, try to explore more about this safe medicine that can help provide a remedy for many health issues.

